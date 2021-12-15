A year later: Vaccination in Calgary started with a nurse

Ever since the precious COVID-19 vaccine vials landed in the province a year ago, the wings of the Albertans have been hit by more than seven million doses.

In Calgary, registered nurse Tanya Harvey was the first.

Now, 72 percent of the total population is fully vaccinated and nearly 78 percent had at least one single dose. Some are now awaiting booster vaccines and the spread of vaccines for children has begun.

“When I took my picture, it was extremely exciting to know that this was the first step forward in reuniting our communities,” Harvey said, weeping. “I’m sorry, reliving this is a little overwhelming.”

On December 15, 2020, after a busy night shift at the ICU caring for COVID-19 patients, she received a call from Alberta Health Services asking her to come and get her dose early.

Her answer: “Absolutely.”

Harvey says she is extremely proud of her colleagues and those who have chosen to be vaccinated. (Helen Pike / CBC)

She got out of bed, in her car, and headed for the Southern Health Campus, where her filming and news cameras were waiting.

It was then that the nerves were hit.

“The nurse who gave me the vaccination, I think she was just as nervous as I was,” Harvey said. “We were holding hands under the table, helping each other that way.

Vaccine waves and emotions

Then came the emotion. The moment finally came when Harvey and many health care workers in the midst of caring for COVID-19 patients waited. It was a step closer to a sense of protection, reunion with family and friends, and a renewed sense of community.

Those emotions returned as the public also had access to vaccinations.

“Looking at the reach of the general population, every group of people who qualified, watching those people line up and find their vaccine and celebrate … it felt like the world was supporting the healthcare system to get through this. “

Vaccines, a hot ticket item

Sarah Mackey, who started Twitter account Vax Hunter Alberta, recalls that collective sense of hope that these vaccines would help end the pandemic.

At a post-fire test presentation, the province opened vaccine meetings for seniors in February, unveiling a new online booking system.

The online booking website crashed, phone lines dropped a busy tone under pressure from people shouting for appointments.

Mackey began directing seniors into her family during the process. Soon she met two other vaccine guides. Together, under the banner of Vax Hunters AB, the trio stepped up efforts to connect the Albertans with the meetings.

“It was very wild to think how almost universal was that emotion for the hot ticket to the city that was a vaccine appointment,” Mackey said.

Kulwinder Singh gets a vaccine from Dr. Yvonne Kangong at a pop-up clinic in Calgary. More than seven million vaccines have been administered in the province. (Alberta Health Services)

Enthusiasm came for the first dose, then there was excitement for the second dose and now the boosters are here and Mackey says it feels like Groundhog Day.

Going back through the moves with the latest presentations, Mackey sees the story repeating itself. She believes the reinforcing qualification needs to be expanded to complement the meetings and maximize this critical presentation.

Mackey realized with each wave that vaccines are not that silver bullet that some advertised, but part of a bigger enigma.

As Canada and other developed countries raise vaccination rates, she says others are lagging behind and vaccine inequality has global implications.

Then there are countless other things, she notes, that can help limit the spread of COVID: improving ventilation, staying alert to camouflage, and keeping small social circles small.

“You know, we’re all tired of these things, but we know a lot more than we did a year ago. It also means we know more about what we can do as individuals,” Mackey said. . “I think if we are all completely burned out and tuned in at this point, we will be drowned by a fifth wave.”

‘We are strong’

Harvey got its booster in November and the experience this time felt completely normal. She went to a trusted family pharmacist and was privately immunized by someone she has known for years.

The ICU is still busier than normal, but with far fewer patients with COVID. Despite seeing the fourth wave of demand fall, Harvey knows she is still at the height of a pandemic and she expects more waves.

“The thing I want to emphasize more is how proud I am of the team I work with in healthcare,” Harvey said. “And how proud I am of Albertans, in general, who have grown up and spent difficult times together. We are strong, we are a strong community in Alberta.”