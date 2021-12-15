Scholz vows to start the biggest transformation of the German economy in a century

Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com
BERLIN, Dec 15 (Reuters) – German Chancellor Olaf Scholz said on Wednesday that his government would make Europe’s largest economy fit for the future by boosting investment in climate protection and digitalisation, vowing no one would. to be left behind in this great transformation.
The Social Democrat’s first major speech in parliament since replacing Conservative leader Angela Merkel last week focused primarily on domestic issues, stressing the immediate need to address the pandemic and the long-term task of modernizing the economy and society.
However, the 63-year-old, who has visited Paris, Brussels and Warsaw since taking office, also stressed the importance of strengthening the European Union and standing side by side with transatlantic allies in the face of security threats like the Russian military. construction in Ukraine.
“We have about 23 years ahead of us, in which we must and will emerge from fossil fuels, which means the greatest transformation of our industry and economy in at least 100 years,” said the new German chancellor.
Scholz has served as deputy chancellor and finance minister in coalition with Merkel over the past four years. But he has vowed that his unprecedented tripartite coalition with the Greens and the Liberal Free Democrats would be a “resumption.”
Germany needed to double renewable energy production by 2030, but also expand infrastructure such as charging stations for electric vehicles, he said.
His government would create the framework for most of Germany’s future investments to be private, for example expanding the role of the state-owned bank in supporting new businesses.
Such a transformation could only work if there was social cohesion, Scholz said, underlining plans to raise the minimum wage and make society more inclusive, for example through the self-identification of transgender people and the liberalization of citizenship laws.
“We are an immigration country … but we have to work to become a better country for integration,” he said, adding that his government aimed to facilitate the arrival of foreigners to work in Germany.
Opposition lawmakers on both sides of the political spectrum focused their criticism of the new government on its proposals to finance public investment by borrowing billions of euros in additional debt. Those on the far left criticized him for not raising taxes on the rich and those on the right accused him of unsustainable financial policy.
Slightly below 70% of GDP, Germany’s debt ratio is much smaller than that of France, at 115%, or the United States, at more than 160%, but Scholz has nevertheless faced criticism over his government’s budget plans.
Opposition conservatives said on Tuesday they would file a lawsuit in the constitutional court over the new government’s plans to use unused debt from this year’s budget for future spending on climate change and economic transformation.
NO RED LINES
Scholz said his immediate priority would be to fight the pandemic, warning that there would be no “red lines” for his government in fighting Germany’s fourth wave and urging citizens to get vaccinated.
He touched on foreign policy for an hour in his speech, saying the success of the European Union was a top priority for Germany and his government would work to strengthen the bloc. One goal was to expand the qualified majority vote in the European Council.
Scholz, who will attend his first EU summit as chancellor on Thursday, has big shoes to fill after Merkel helped navigate the bloc through multiple crises during her 16 years in office.
The two leaders share a down-to-earth, conciliatory manner and a calm, non-charismatic attitude – qualities displayed in his measured speech Wednesday, in which he thanked Merkel for her surrender which was, he said, a global learning for citizenship.
For Europe’s most immediate crisis, Scholz reiterated warnings that any breach of Ukraine’s territorial integrity by Russia would come at a high price even though Berlin still wanted a dialogue with Moscow.
“We will speak with one voice here with our European partners and our transatlantic allies,” he said.
Reporting by Paul Carrel and Madeline Chambers; Writing by Sarah Marsh; Editing by Maria Sheahan, Alexandra Hudson and Giles Elgood
Our standards: Principles of Thomson Reuters Trust.
