Under surveillance, North Korea tries to limit news of group executions





A North Korean flag flutters near the concert wire at the North Korean Embassy in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia, March 9, 2017. REUTERS / Edgar Su Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register

SEOUL, Dec 15 (Reuters) – North Korea has changed the way it carries out the death penalty in response to a major international review of its human rights, keeping executions out of prying eyes to stop filtering information. said a group of rights on Wednesday. The Seoul-based Transitional Justice Working Group analyzed satellite imagery and conducted interviews with 683 people who fled North Korea over six years to determine how his execution practices have changed since leader Kim Jong Un took power in 2011. “Our findings suggest that the Kim Jong Un regime is paying more attention to human rights issues due to increased international scrutiny,” said Park Ah-yeong, lead author of a report the group released Wednesday. Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register “This does not mean that the human rights situation there is improving – state-led killings continue to occur in ways that may not be as publicly visible as before.” North Korea does not respond to questions from foreign journalists and does not publish reports or data on its judicial system. Its state media rarely reports on crime and the sentencing of convicts. North Korea has denied the existence of prison camps and accused the United States and its allies of using criticism of human rights as part of a policy hostile to it. In its report entitled “Murder Case Under Kim Jong Un: North Korea Responds to International Pressure,” the rights group documented 27 executions, most of them by shooting, on charges involving watching or distributing South Korean videos. , drugs, prostitution and human trafficking. . In the past, North Korea held executions in villages and prison camps where crowds could gather, as a public warning, the group said. But she had increasingly avoided executions in densely populated residential areas, where authorities had difficulty keeping track of those who took part. It had also banned executions near its borders and in facilities that could be easily monitored by satellites, the group said. “This change in location may provide an explanation of how state action is being influenced by the international community’s scrutiny,” the group said. But North Korea had not given up on public executions – 23 of the 26 documented in the report were public – but was more determined to ensure it could control who participated, the group said. “The gathered audience at the events of public killings is strictly monitored and controlled by state officials to prevent the flow of information on public executions,” he said. “The inhuman treatment of the accused before the execution – used as a warning to the public – has continued.” Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com Register Reporting by Hyonhee Shin Editing by Robert Birsel Our standards: Principles of Thomson Reuters Trust.

