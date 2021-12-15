Boris Johnson too weak to lead UK through Omicron crisis, says Starmer | PMQ





Keir Starmer has said Boris Johnson is too weak to lead the UK through the health crisis caused by Omicron and government support in Labor votes to approve the new Covid measures showed the prime minister had lost authority with his MPs. In the last questions of the prime ministers before Christmas, the Labor leader noted the rebellion of 99 Conservative MPs on Tuesday evening over Covid certificates, which meant that without the support of the opposition the government would have been defeated in the Commons vote. Labor rose to its feet and told leadership that the prime minister could not, Starmer told a roaring Commons. The Prime Minister is so weak that without the help of Labor last night, vital public health measures would not have passed. We can not go on with a prime minister who is too weak to lead. So will the prime minister take time this Christmas to look in the mirror and ask himself if he has the confidence and authority to lead this country? Starmer said that while he disagreed with the Conservative rebels, he understood their suspicions about hearing Johnsons call for tougher Covid rules given the numerous reports about parties breaking the blockade on Downing Street last winter. For weeks he claimed no rules had been broken, Starmer said. He claims he did not know what was going on at his home at Christmas. I do not believe. His MPs do not believe him, nor does the British public. He takes the public for fools and becomes dangerous. The message from the government should be: we know that following the rules will not be easy this Christmas, but it is necessary. Could the Prime Minister not see that he has no hope of regaining moral authority to deliver that difficult message if he cannot be fair to the British public for breaking the rules on Downing Street last Christmas? Johnson responded by calling the allegations of illegal parties petty party things that were not of interest to the public. He said he had repeatedly answered questions about the allegations and that Cabinet Secretary Simon Case was conducting an investigation. Starmer tried several times to get Johnson to criticize the opposition to the new Covid measures by so many Conservative MPs, asking: Given the seriousness of the situation, does the Prime Minister agree that Conservative members who voted against Plan B last night voted against the steps that are needed to protect the NHS and protect lives? graphic Johnson declined to offer any sentence, saying only that he understood the rebels’ concerns and talking about government records in areas such as the Covid vaccine. But Starmer said Johnson was unable to lead. The British public is looking for a prime minister with the confidence and authority to lead Britain through the crisis. Instead they were charged with the worst possible prime minister at the worst possible time, he said. His own deputies have had plenty. They will not defend it. They will not come to support him.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/politics/2021/dec/15/boris-johnson-too-weak-to-lead-uk-through-omicron-crisis-says-starmer The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos