



The Ontario cabinet will meet Wednesday to discuss efforts to expand the province’s COVID-19 vaccine boost capacity, says a government official. Prime Minister Doug Ford is scheduled to hold a press conference regarding the augmentation shooting Wednesday at 14:00 in Queen’s Park. The news comes as eligibility for boosting doses was extended to those aged 50+ in the province this week. Last week, the government announced that vaccines would be made available to those aged 18+ starting Jan. 4. Read more: ‘Recommendations’ being made to Ontario government amid Omicron spread: senior doctor Individuals who qualify may receive a booster dose about six months (168 days) after the second vaccination. What exactly will be discussed at the cabinet meeting is not clear. The story goes down the ad On Tuesday, the medical chief of the health province Dr. Kieran Moore stressed the importance of booster injections in the fight against the Omicron variant, which he said would soon become dominant in Ontario. He said that while vaccines appear to be less effective in preventing the spread of the Omicron variant, they are still likely to offer strong protection against serious diseases, especially with a booster injection. The Omicron variant is believed to be more transmissible than other strains, although its virulence is still being analyzed, Moore said. Trends The Omicron COVID variant is ‘scary’, Trudeau says, but wine will be ‘better’

He also said health officials are working to expand capacity to administer more vaccines against COVID. “We will do our best to rapidly increase capacity throughout Ontario to ensure that those eligible receive their meeting and are protected,” he said. The story goes down the ad “If there is any extra capacity and … we have built it and people are not coming, we will open it up to other age groups and expand the fit.” Moore also said Tuesday that the recommendations have been brought to the provincial government to have a more sustainable provincial approach to combating the Omicron variant. Moore said he believes there will be a discussion in the coming days about what additional measures we might need, if any, to better protect the Ontarians against Omicron. It is not known exactly what will be recommended to the government or whether those recommendations will also be considered at the cabinet meeting. View link » <br />

