Worst case scenario: 2,000 COVID cases per day as Omicron spreads in the community, BC officials say

As BC health officials confirm the first cases of Omicron transmitted within the community instead of traveling, they are warning the public that the variant could cause the virus to spread rapidly.

The province has 44 confirmed Omicron cases as of Dec. 12. This includes 24 at Fraser Health, 11 at Coast Health, five at Vancouver Island, three at Home and one at Northern Health.

A case has been discovered in a 5-year-old and currently no one is in the hospital. The vast majority of cases – 37 – are vaccinated persons.

















Although vaccinations are not 100 percent effective in preventing transmission, we see that they are extremely effective in preventative hospitalization, provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry. This is to give us an understanding of what can happen.

What is the challenge now is (that) so much is not known. Omicron can penetrate people who have had COVID. What is not known is how much immune evasion is for those who are vaccinated.

The Omicron is seen as 1.5 to three times more transmissible than the Delta variant. Only 20 of Omicron’s cases are related to travel, including arrivals from countries such as Nigeria, South Africa / Zimbabwe, Egypt, Iran, Mexico, Germany, Portugal and the United States.

According to the latest modeling data, the worst case scenario of BC involving Omicron would be 2000 new cases per day by December 29th. The best case scenario would be around 1000 new cases a day by mid-January.

The seven-day BC average of new daily cases is 373 as of December 13th.

The province offered different scenarios on Tuesday for illustrative purposes, noting that they are likely to change quickly as more information is gathered.

















Read more: BC reports five deaths and 1,129 new cases of COVID-19 over three days

In the worst case scenario, hospitalizations could reach a provincial level of 75 people per day admitted due to COVID by mid-January. In the best-case scenario, hospitalizations will remain at around 25 new admissions per day.

Scenarios do not take into account vaccine boosters, which will affect the severity and transmission of the virus.

The province also announced on Tuesday that boosting drugs will soon be available at the pharmacy. About 500 pharmacies have been registered so far, though boosters will not be administered sooner than six months after a person’s second dose.

Overall, unvaccinated individuals accounted for 68 percent of hospital admissions and 78 percent of critical care admissions last month, the province said.

Most deaths continue to be in those (who) are not immunized, but the impact of new cases is felt more in those who are older, Henry said.

We focused our booster program on the elderly because there we saw progress and people going to the hospital. It is still rare for those under 70 to go to the hospital after vaccination.

















BC registered more than 1,100 new cases of COVID over the weekend.

Officials reported Monday that 185 people were in hospital, with 72 of them in intensive care or acute care.

Five other people died, bringing the total to 2,386 since the start of the pandemic.

There are 2,949 active cases of COVID-19 throughout the province.

The Fraser Health region continues to have the highest number of active cases at 850. One hundred and five new cases were reported there in the last 24 hours alone, for a total of 342 new cases over three days.

Another 200 new cases are in the Internal Health region for a total of 529 there, and 202 new cases were reported in the Vancouver Coastal Health region, for a total of 565.

Vancouver Island saw 307 new cases for a total of 764, while Northern Health discovered 78 new cases for a total of 240.

Read more: Omicron variant of COVID-19 discovered at Victoria University, personal exams canceled

















The University of Victoria has canceled all personal exams for the remainder of the month due to an increase in COVID-19 cases on campus involving the Omicron variant.

Four cases of the variant were confirmed Monday in a joint announcement by the university and Island Health, between a group of 124 cases related to people attending off-campus events.

More cases of the variant are expected on campus, officials said.

Henry said Tuesday that most of the new campus cases, which are mostly the Delta variant at the time, were related to an off-campus rugby tournament.

