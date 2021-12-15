Coronavirus: Quebec, Ontario, PEI Introduces New Measures Hoping to Slow Omicron Spread





Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has consulted with prime ministers on additional border and travel measures that could help slow the spread of COVID-19 in the community. In a phone call late Tuesday, the first ministers discussed the COVID-19 Omicron version of the concern, which is spreading rapidly around the world. In a reading of the call, the PMO says leaders noted the potential for a rapid and strong resurgence of COVID-19 cases in Canada that could affect healthcare systems. The reading says Trudeau and the prime ministers agreed that the key to moving beyond the pandemic is to ensure that as many Canadians as possible, including children, are vaccinated and have access to booster vaccines. There were no details on whether the government plans to change any travel restrictions, including those in the 10 African countries that were imposed when the Omicron variant of the new coronavirus was first discovered. The highly transmitted type has been confirmed in more than 60 countries – including Canada – as well as in 30 US states. The reading says the prime minister realized that this new increase in cases would be particularly difficult for families and communities given the time of year. Public Safety Minister Marco Mendicino said on Tuesday that the federal government is closely following the option. The head of the House of Government Mark Holland announced that the Liberals will “greatly reduce” the number of their deputies in the chamber and intend to hold entirely virtual meetings at the moment. A New Democrat spokesman said the weekly meeting of the party’s parliamentary groups on Wednesday would be virtual, however, officials from both the Quebecois Bloc and the Conservatives said their group groups would meet in person. New measures aimed at slowing the spread of Omicron were announced Tuesday in Quebec, Ontario and Prince Edward Island. The Head of Public Health of PEI, Dr. Heather Morrison, said starting Friday, people arriving on the island will be required to isolate themselves until they receive the results of a negative COVID-19 test. New restrictions on private indoor gatherings will take effect, limiting the number of people to 20. Ontario is stepping up COVID-19 testing in long-term care homes, as well as tightening restrictions on visitors and residents’ activities due to concerns about the Omicron variant. Quebec is urging employers to favor work from home as the number of COVID-19 cases remains high and hospitalizations increase. The province is also seeking to increase the rate of amplification strikes and make rapid COVID-19 tests available to the entire population. Manitoba Prime Minister Heather Stefanson said Tuesday that the province is looking to make rapid COVID-19 tests widely available, possibly for free. This report by The Canadian Press was first published on December 15, 2021.

