Conspiracy killings and threats against vaccinators in Germany pose challenge for new chancellor





Authorities raided several properties in Dresden on Wednesday morning after uncovering plans to assassinate Michael Kretschmer, Saxony’s pro-vaccine governor, state police said.

Politicians and the media in recent days have reportedly also received packages containing raw meat and threats from alleged anti-vaccines, said Berlin police spokeswoman Heidi Vogt. The letters inside the packages contained messages saying that the meat inside was toxic and that more such shipments would follow if mandatory vaccinations were implemented in Germany. The meat was found to be safe, Vogt said.

Scholz, who took office on December 8, used his first statement in parliament to condemn the actions of a “small minority of incessant extremists”.

“We will oppose this small minority of people full of hatred, who are attacking us all with torchlight processions, violence and death threats, by all means of our democratic state based on the rule of law. Our democracy is a war democracy. “said Scholz, receiving applause from a chorus of lawmakers.

Scholz recently said he is in favor of mandatory vaccinations in Germany and wants a bill drafted that could be voted on by parliament in late February. Vaccinations will now become mandatory from March 16 for people working in hospitals, nursing homes and other medical practices. Protests against restrictions on unvaccinated people and plans to make strikes mandatory for some groups in Germany have recently become more violent, with increasing attacks on doctors, politicians and journalists, Reuters reports. Scholz said that while Germany welcomes a strong debate over the government’s response to Covid-19, political disagreements should be seen as distinct from “reality denial, absurd conspiracy theories, ordinary misinformation and violent extremism”. “To put it bluntly: A small extremist minority has not only turned its back on science, rationality and common sense, but also on our society, democracy and community,” said Scholz. Germany has struggled to stem another wave of cases with Covid-19 and officials are worried about the spread of the Omicron variant as families prepare to gather for Christmas. Omicron is thought to be more infectious than previous strains, but research is still limited in terms of the accuracy of the possibility of it causing serious illness. Former Chancellor Angela Merkel announced on December 2 that unvaccinated people will be barred from entering all businesses except the most essential ones, such as supermarkets and pharmacies, to curb the spread of the coronavirus. Germany last week recorded its highest number of daily deaths from Covid-19 since February, and many hospitals are struggling to cope with the growing number of intensive care patients. German doctors have warned that the frequency of intensive care may soon exceed that seen during the peak of last winter. A murder plot is revealed Wednesday’s raids in Saxony targeted individual members of a group on the Telegram messaging app who reportedly discussed plans to assassinate the governor and other members of the government over their Covid-19 vaccine policies, Saxon police said in a statement. statement. The search was being conducted on six properties linked to five suspects, located in Dresden and Heidenau. Authorities began their investigation after German investigative television magazine ZDF Frontal 21 first reported on the alleged plot last Tuesday. Investigators later uncovered communications in a Telegram group in which people “plotted to assassinate the governor of Saxony and other members of the Saxon state government”. The group was called “Dresden Offlinevernetzung”, meaning “Dresden Offline Network” in German, and several individual members of the group hinted that they were suspected of possessing “live weapons and bows”, police said. Kai Anders, a spokesman for the Saxony State Office of Criminal Investigation, said parts of the weapons were found during the raids. Including pieces of bows. However, authorities are still looking into whether the pieces “can be assembled to form a gun and a gun that can fire,” he said. Anders did not confirm whether the arrests were made during the early morning raids. Saxony Governor Michael Kretschmer condemned the alleged plot on his official Twitter account. “Now is the time to act. Our democracy must be defended,” Kretschmer said. “Groups in the Telegram that spread dissension and demagoguery need to be shown their limits.” Kretschmer has been vocal in his support for boosting the country’s vaccinations and on Tuesday posted on Twitter encouraging people to get their boosting vaccines. “We need a unified federal strategy against Omicron. We will expand booster injections and vaccinations of children,” he said. Saxony, which has the second highest rate of new coronavirus cases in Germany and the lowest rate of vaccination, has seen protests from opponents of coronavirus restrictions in recent weeks, according to Reuters. Last month, a group of protesters held a torchlight procession outside the home of Saxony’s interior minister, in what was widely seen as an implicit threat of violence against her.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/12/15/europe/saxony-murder-plot-arrests-intl/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

