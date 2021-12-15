UN Observer Says Iran Will Allow New Cameras at Nuclear CenterExBulletin







change subtitles Kamran Jebreili / AP

Kamran Jebreili / AP TEHRAN, Iran The United Nations nuclear watchdog and Iran reached an agreement Wednesday to reinstall damaged cameras in an Iranian country that produces centrifuge parts, though inspectors remain restricted to accessible footage. The deal will see the return of cameras to Karaj, which came under what Iran describes as a sabotage attack in June. Iran had since denied the International Atomic Energy Agency access to replace damaged cameras in the incident, part of a tough-line tactic taken by Tehran in the ongoing negotiations in Vienna over its 2015 nuclear deal with world powers. Iranian media initially reported the deal without citing a source. IAEA Director General Rafael Mariano Grossi later posted a statement on Twitter detailing the deal. “This is important for verification under the Iran nuclear deal, and work will continue to address other unresolved defense issues,” Grossi wrote. The IAEA said the cameras would be reinstalled in Karaj in the “coming days”. Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian reportedly said earlier Wednesday that Iran had “reached a good deal” with the IAEA. Tehran blamed Karaj’s attack on Israel amid a shadowy regional war that has been widening since former President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the United States from Iran’s historic nuclear deal with world powers. In an interview Tuesday with the Associated Press, Grossi warned that limited access to Karaj undermines international efforts to monitor Iran’s program. “If the international community through us, through the IAEA, is not clearly seeing how many centrifuges or what capacity they can have … what you have is a very vague image,” Grossi said. “It will give you the illusion of the real image. But not the real image. That is why it is so important.” Grossi also dismissed as “purely absurd” an Iranian claim that the saboteurs used IAEA cameras in the attack on the centrifuge site in Karaj. Tehran has not provided any evidence to support the claim, though it is another sign of friction between inspectors and Iran. As part of Wednesday’s deal, the IAEA said it would “make available to Iran a sample of cameras and related technical information for analysis by its respective security and judiciary officials, in the presence of agency inspectors.” However, Iran will still keep all the recordings from the cameras, part of another ongoing dispute between the agency and Tehran, caused by the collapse of the nuclear deal. “The agency and Iran will continue to work on the remaining unresolved defense issues with a view to resolving them,” the IAEA said. Negotiations continue in Vienna on the effort to restore the nuclear deal. However, Iran under hardline President Ebrahim Raisi has taken a maximalist position in the negotiations. Anxiety is growing among European nations at the negotiating table. “Without rapid progress, in light of the rapid progress of its nuclear program by Iran, (the agreement) will soon become an empty shell,” they warned recently. The US has been left out of direct talks since the deal was abandoned.

