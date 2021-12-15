International
Malta becomes the first EU country to legalize marijuana
Malta on Tuesday became the first country in the European Union to agree to formally legalize the use and growth of marijuana for recreational purposes, the latest sign of a more liberal approach to the substance being taken on the block in recent years.
Its innovator, said in a telephone interview Owen Bonnici, the Maltese Minister for Equality, Research and Innovation who presented the bill. The new law would end the criminalization of people for smoking marijuana and reduce the criminal trafficking of this substance, he said.
Malta could be a model for harm reduction, he added.
The law, passed by Parliament and awaiting only the signatures of presidents, which is considered formal, to enter into force, allows people to carry up to seven grams of marijuana, grow up to four plants in their apartments and keep up to date. in 50 grams of marijuana. home-dried cannabis.
Similar forms of decriminalization exist in other European countries, such as the Netherlands, Portugal and Spain, but in those cases, possession of small amounts of cannabis can still be a civil offense and cannabis cafes or social clubs are tolerated or only de facto allowed. . by court decisions.
Malta has officially legalized what exists in other European countries in a strange gray area, said Steve Rolles, an analyst at the Transform Drug Policy Foundation, an advocacy group in Britain.
Malta law had a wide range of supporters.
It’s a wonderful day, said Kevin Bellotti, 50, who was jailed for 10 months after being caught with four marijuana plants in his apartment in 2003. Mr Bellotti said he had lost his job as a result, had been forced to sold the apartment, and for four years had a curfew at 10:30 p.m. and a daily obligation to report to a local police station.
I was a victim of the system, he said. Now, for the younger generation, people who drink cannabis will no longer be considered criminals.
Under the new law, Mr. Bellotti could also request the deletion of the sentence from his criminal records, which had made it difficult to find a job.
However, not everyone was in favor.
Marica Cassar, a spokeswoman for the Catholic charity Caritas in Malta, said the law would serve to popularize and normalize marijuana, a mind-altering substance that would cause problems in our society. She said 25 per cent of those seeking help for substance abuse from her organization were addicted to marijuana, adding that now she expected that number to rise.
The Maltese government has said the new law will not encourage drug use, but will protect those who chose to use the drug. Mr Bonnici said cannabis use in the Netherlands, which has tolerated the sale and consumption of marijuana in cafes for decades, is similar to the European average.
The Maltese government has also set up a body called the Authority for the Responsible Use of Cannabis that will regulate the recreational use of the substance.
Consumers will be able to buy marijuana at points of sale located more than 250 meters from schools or youth centers and managed by non-profit groups. Those nonprofits will be allowed to grow the drug and sell it to members who will be allowed to buy up to seven grams per day, up to a maximum of 50 grams per month.
In December 2020, the United Nations removed marijuana from a list of most dangerous drugs, and some countries are now moving toward a more liberal approach.
This year, Italians exceeded the 500,000 signatures needed to hold a referendum on legalizing marijuana, and governments in Luxembourg and Germany have announced plans to pass laws decriminalizing the substance.
Now there is a clear plan, said Mr. Bonnici, who added that he does not drink marijuana because he has asthma. We paved the way.
Public marijuana use remains prohibited under the new law, with higher fines for offenses when minors are present and persons holding seven to 28 grams of marijuana can be fined from 50 to 100 euros, or about 56 up to $ 112.
Ms Cassar, from Caritas, said she thought the fine was too low.
If you get caught on the street walking without a mask, you are fined 100, she said.
But Andrew Bonello, president of the Releaf group, a lawyer for the new legislation, said eliminating or reducing the sentences was a significant change from what he called Malta’s previous draconian law. He added that the new law would provide better quality marijuana and also reduce criminal involvement in the drug trade.
Most of the marijuana now sold in Malta, he said, came from Albania through Sicily, raising fears that money from the trade could support criminal activities such as human trafficking.
Mr. Bonello said many people he knew were buying tubes, as well as light bulbs and other equipment for growing and processing drugs. He said he planned to have a rotation of four plants growing in his apartment.
Mr Bellotti, who had previously been jailed for his marijuana plants, said he would grow some more.
Now I can grow mine, he said, but I have a scar that will never heal.
Sources
2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/12/15/world/europe/malta-eu-marijuana-legalize.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]