Malta becomes the first EU country to legalize marijuana

Malta on Tuesday became the first country in the European Union to agree to formally legalize the use and growth of marijuana for recreational purposes, the latest sign of a more liberal approach to the substance being taken on the block in recent years.

Its innovator, said in a telephone interview Owen Bonnici, the Maltese Minister for Equality, Research and Innovation who presented the bill. The new law would end the criminalization of people for smoking marijuana and reduce the criminal trafficking of this substance, he said.

Malta could be a model for harm reduction, he added.

The law, passed by Parliament and awaiting only the signatures of presidents, which is considered formal, to enter into force, allows people to carry up to seven grams of marijuana, grow up to four plants in their apartments and keep up to date. in 50 grams of marijuana. home-dried cannabis.

Similar forms of decriminalization exist in other European countries, such as the Netherlands, Portugal and Spain, but in those cases, possession of small amounts of cannabis can still be a civil offense and cannabis cafes or social clubs are tolerated or only de facto allowed. . by court decisions.