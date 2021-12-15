TechScape: UK Parliament Opposes Internet Security Bill | technology

Wild Digital West met his sheriff this week. The Joint Committee on Internet Security Bill announced on Tuesday that it was curbing the tech industry’s land of the illegal with its report on pioneering legislation. Revealing the document, the Conservative chairman of the committees, MP Damian Collins, said: The committee was unanimous in their conclusion that we should devote time to the wild west on the internet.

Sign up for our weekly tech newsletter, TechScape.

of 192 page report recommends a comprehensive review of the bill, which targets companies that offer user-created content, e.g. social media networks like Facebook and Twitter and video sharing platforms like YouTube and TikTok as well as search engines like Google. The bill imposes a watchdog duty on technology firms to protect users from harmful content, with the risk of a substantial fine imposed by Ofcom, the communications industry regulator enforcing the act.

The bill matters because it represents an attempt to properly regulate social media companies, video sharing sites and search engines under one legislative roof for the first time. And the ratio also matters. It is a complete work of a cross-party group of MPs and colleagues who know their stuff and have supported the 170 conclusions unanimously. The government has already pledged to take it seriously, and the committee is also likely to remain overseeing the bill once a supervisory structure modeled on the joint human rights committee becomes law. Here are some of the changes to the bill recommended by the report.

Make clear the objectives of the bill

The committee says the bill should clearly set out its core objectives at the outset. This is also quite useful for any TechScape reader who wants to stay on top of a complex piece of legislative work. The report says Ofcom should protect UK citizens online by ensuring that technology firms do the following: abide by UK law and do not endanger public health or national security; provide a higher level of protection for children than for adults; identify and address the risk of a reasonably predictable damage arising from the operation and design of their platforms (algorithms and the like); recognize and respond to the disproportionate level of harm experienced by humans based on protected characteristics (ability, age, sexual orientation, religion, etc.); make sure your systems are designed to be secure, ie. not to direct users into rabbit holes with dangerous contents; protect freedom of expression and privacy; and act with transparency and accountability regarding Internet security.

Legal but harmful content

One of the most contentious parts of the bill was Clause 11, which covered the duty of care applied to adults: protecting them from legal but harmful content. This caused concern because under the bill not only would the secretary of culture have a key role to play in defining such content which would mean that Nadine Dorries, at least technically, would have a censorship role over what is acceptable in internet, but also contains an amorphous threat against freedom. of expression.

The report proposes the complete abolition of clause 11 and its replacement with the category of violations that reflect lawlessness in the offline world. This would mean banning online content that constitutes abuse, harassment or incitement to violence or hatred based on the features protected by the Equality Act 2010. This, the committee hopes, will make technology platforms deal with hate speech.

The new approach would also mean banning other forms of content that are illegal in the offline world, such as intimidating election candidates and facilitating human trafficking. The rationale for the reports is that because these damages are already illegal in the offline world, society has acknowledged that they are legitimate reasons to interfere with freedom of speech rights. [online].

Journalistic exclusions and citizen journalists

While on the topic of freedom of speech, the report also recommends a tightening of bills to exclude news organizations’ content from removal from technology platforms. According to the committee’s new recommendation, if it is not illegal, it stands: We recommend that the exclusion of news publisher content be strengthened to include a requirement that news publisher content should not be moderated, restricted or removed unless is content whose publication is clearly a criminal offense.

There is also an effort to provide coverage for citizen journalists, such as bloggers, by addressing draft laws protecting content of democratic importance. Instead, the report recommends that the law protect content that is in the public interest. Citizen journalists whose content has been wrongly or unjustly removed can be restored quickly through a dedicated and expedited grievance procedure.

Child protection

In the bill, one of the three care tasks is to protect children from harmful content (the other two protect users from illegal harm and protect adults from legitimate but harmful content). There are a number of new child protections recommended by the committee. These include: requiring all pornographic sites to prevent children from accessing their content, which may include introducing age-appropriate security measures; the definition of internet services that are likely to be accessed by children should be derived from the design code appropriate for the age of the information commissioners; introduction of minimum standards for age assurance measures (from entering the date of birth on a form that appears to stricter age verification); and Ofcom should develop a practical code for the protection of children online, which should refer to the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child, the AADC and the right of children to receive information under the European Convention on the Rights of the Child. human.

Algorithms, misinformation, anonymity and security by design

The report recommends tackling malicious algorithms, anonymous abuse, and spreading misinformation through a practical security code designed by Ofcom. This code of practice requires platforms to look at how they work, how they are designed, and how this can harm users. For example, tech companies need to look at algorithms that push content to users and prevent them from directing people to dangerous rabbit holes. The massive spread of misinformation will be addressed by designing measures to prevent non-frictional sharing of content on the scale, as well as by being covered in the code of practice. Anonymous trolling and the dissemination of misinformation from anonymous accounts will also be included in the code of practice as a specific category, with platforms needed to find measures to deal with anonymous harassing accounts, including the ability to prevent banned trolls from create new accounts.

Major players should also be required to conduct annual audits, independent of third-party effects of their algorithms, their risk assessments (where they report to Ofcom the damages that their services may cause) and their transparency reports (which will include things like cases of illegal and harmful content, and how many users have encountered such content). Ofcom should also have the power to inspect these audits and conduct its own audits.

New criminal categories

The report recommends the creation of new criminal offenses including: cyberflashing; inciting someone to self-harm; intentionally sending inflammatory images to someone with epilepsy (with the intent of causing a convulsion); and knowingly sending false, persistent or threatening communications. Technical executives are also hit by an extension of criminal liability. The report calls on technology companies to appoint a boardroom-level executive, who will be appointed as the firm’s security controller and will be responsible for a new criminal offense: failure to deal with recurrent and systematic resulting in a significant risk of serious harm to users. The committee sees the latest breach as a hindrance, but tech companies obviously do not like it.

Advertising

Martin Lewis, the consumer champion, made a passionate appearance at a committee hearing in October, telling lawmakers and colleagues that people’s lives were being ruined by fraudsters using his image in fraudulent online advertising. The committee heard and recommended that fraudulent advertisements be introduced within the scope of the bill. Under his proposal, Ofcom will be responsible for taking action against technology companies that consistently allow fraudulent or malicious advertising on their platforms.

There is no currency for crypto

The Bank of England came out with more cryptocurrency warnings on Tuesday. The deputy governor of banks, Sir Jon Cunliffe, said the price of digital money like bitcoin could drop theoretically or practically to zero. Meanwhile banks blog staff, looking at bitcoin, said: It’s just a bunch of codes that only exist in cyberspace. Not supported by the state. Even if Threadneedle Street is right, it only serves to underline the anti-establishment status of cryptocurrencies.

If you would like to read the full version of the newsletter, please subscribe to get TechScape in your inbox every Wednesday.