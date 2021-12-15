Dr. Martin Taylor, a deforestation expert who previously worked for the WWF, built a model that scanned beef properties across the state for possible tree clearing between May 2018, when clearing restrictions were introduced, and August 2021. Satellite images of these areas were then manually inspected by Taylor and experts at the Wilderness Society to rule out false results.

The large scale of Queenslands – the state is more than seven times larger than the UK – means that a comprehensive study of all beef properties was not possible. Instead, analysts conducted a rapid and limited search looking for fairly substantial deforestation areas on calf farms that were more than 15 years old. This means that the investigation is likely to underestimate the severity of deforestation across the region.

The study revealed over 13,500 ha of deforestation, in 57 different properties that are listed in the state land register as used for livestock breeding, fattening or grazing.

More than half of the cleared area – 56% of the total and spread over 54 of the calf properties – was categorized by the Australian government as potential habitat for endangered species.

Australia classifies land as a potential habitat for an endangered species if it is a suitable or preferred habitat for the animal and within an ecologically reasonable distance from the places where the animal is known to live.

Gemma Plesman, campaign manager in Queensland for The Wilderness Society, said: “These figures are not surprising as Australia is a hotspot of deforestation along with places like the Amazon. In the state that destroys the most forests and shrubs – Queensland – state data show that most deforestation is for the beef industry.

Millions of native animals, including Australia’s iconic koala, are killed or left homeless when bulldozers destroy their habitat.

Conservation experts said discovered that the findings were troubling, especially as Australia has the highest rate of mammal extinction in the world.

Prof. Brendan Wintle, a conservation ecologist at the University of Melbourne, told Unearthed that any land clearing was important, especially when it was identified as a potential habitat for endangered species. He added: “We can not afford to lose that amount of land when we were seeing species shrinking at the rate they are falling in Australia.”

Wintle described the analysis as another test that points towards a really disturbing trend.

He added: There are ways to raise calves that do not destroy the environment. Large-scale soil clearing is just lazy, you do not have to clear habitats and drive species to extinction in order to get your food.

Dr April Reside, a lecturer in wildlife science at the University of Queensland, said the level of cleanup identified by the study was indeed essential, warning that deforestation risked fragmentation and degradation of species habitats, leaving them exposed to invasive species.

Among the 65 species found to be losing potential habitat was the southern black-nosed finch, an endangered bird that was found to be losing 364 ha.

Dr Reside said: This is definitely something to worry about as they have already lost 88% of their original alignment. So they have a very small part of the habitat left, and what they have left is very degraded and has nothing to do with the preservation of the whistle. And it is still being cleaned.

The analysis also identified 5,079 ha of clearing in catchment areas for the Great Barrier, which this summer was narrowly avoided being listed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site, following strong opposition from the Australian government.

Although the main risk to reefs is climate change, poor water quality is also a threat to coastal regions. of The Marine Park Authority has found that fine sediments from pasture soil are a major source of water pollution in the reef.

“When forests and bushy lands are destroyed in reef reservoirs, that pollution flows into rivers and then drowns the reef,” Plesman explained.