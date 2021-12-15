Opponents of vaccine in Germany investigate plot to assassinate state governor





BERLIN Authorities in the eastern German city of Dresden said Wednesday they had confiscated weapons after searching the homes of a group of vaccine opponents who they said had planned to kill the governor of the state of Saxony for his support of the coronavirus measures. Five men and a woman, aged between 32 and 64, are being investigated, the prosecutor’s office in Dresden, Saxony’s capital, confirmed on Wednesday. Authorities said the group communicated their plans to assassinate the state governor, Michael Kretschmer, through the Telegram messaging service. A public broadcaster first reported on the alleged plot last week. The allegations come as anti-vaccination activists and those protesting against Covid restrictions have become more courageous. In recent weeks tens of thousands have marched on night walks across Germany. Often backed by neo-Nazis, protesters have attacked police and journalists. A group of demonstrators with torches first gathered in front of the home of Saxony’s health minister earlier this month. Since then several other rallies in front of politicians’s homes have been stopped by police. In August, a 49-year-old man fatally shot a gas worker after asking her to wear a mask in southwest Germany. For months, intelligence services have warned of the slow radicalization of movements that oppose Covid restrictions.

We will not tolerate a small minority of unbridled extremists trying to impose their will on our entire society, Chancellor Olaf Scholz told the Bundestag in his first official address to lawmakers Wednesday. The newly sworn justice minister has promised to go after the misinformation spread online on Telegram, the social media service where many of these improvised and unregistered demonstrations are organized. What is circulating in the Telegram is not only disgusting and indecent, but in many cases it is also criminal, Minister Marco Buschmann said recently on television. Updated December 15, 2021, 1:14 pm ET Among the weapons found during Wednesday’s raids were a gun and several bows, officials said. The suspects met in a group chat called offline network in Dresden, where they shared critical content about vaccines and blocking measures that German states have used to stop the spread of the virus, officials said. Several members of the group, which numbered about a hundred last week, met in person to discuss the plans, the state attorney believes. The group administrator boasted about the audio broadcast in the gun conversation, including the bows he owned, the broadcast report revealed.

Nancy Faeser, Minister of the Interior of Germany, posted on Twitter for the fantasies of violent groups. But the attorney general is investigating the group for a serious act of violence endangering the state. An investigation that, if it leads to an indictment and a conviction, could result in 10 years in prison. Coronavirus Pandemic: Key Things to Know Card 1 of 4 Pilula Pfizers Covid. A study of oral treatment of Covid by Pfizers confirmed that it helps avoid serious diseases, even from the Omicron variant, the company announced. Pfizer said treatment reduced the risk of hospitalization and death by 89 percent if given within three days of the onset of symptoms. US mandates. The Supreme Court refused to block the New York State vaccine requirement for health care workers allowing medical but non-religious exemptions. Meanwhile, a new mask mandate went into effect in New York and California announced it would reinstate the mask mandate. Mr Kretschmer has backed strict rules, as Saxony has the lowest vaccination rate among German states and is among those with the most infections. Driven in part by online disinformation, rhetoric by the populist Alternative for Germany party, and distrust of a state that was part of communist East Germany more than three decades ago, only 62 percent of Saxons are fully vaccinated, nearly 8 percent below average. national. . On Tuesday, Saxony recorded 7,170 new cases, meaning that 824 people per 100,000 inhabitants were infected in one week, about five times more than those infected in the northern state of Schleswig-Holstein, where vaccines are much easier to accept.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nytimes.com/2021/12/15/world/europe/germany-michael-kretschmer-plot-saxony-vaccines.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos