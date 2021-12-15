Trudeau will advise Canadians against traveling abroad amid Omicron fears

Sign up now for FREE unlimited access to reuters.com
Register
Register
TORONTO, Dec 15 (Reuters) – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will advise Canadians on Wednesday to avoid international travel as provinces increase vaccines and provide rapid tests to fight the rapidly spreading Omicron coronavirus variant, but efforts to avoid an increase The COVID-19 wave is complicated by public pandemic fatigue.
COVID-19 case numbers are rising as Canadian hospitals struggle to clear debris from months of delayed procedures as surgeries were delayed due to staff reassignment and people delaying medical treatments amid fears of a pandemic. Many burnt staff members look ill-equipped for another increase in COVID-19.
The Canadian government is expected to advise people on Wednesday to avoid non-essential international travel, a source told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity. In a meeting with provincial prime ministers on Tuesday, Trudeau also discussed a possible ban on non-essential incoming travelers, CBC News reported on Tuesday. Read more
Register
Canada has already banned travel to 10 African countries due to Omicron concerns. Canada initially advised people in March 2020 not to travel abroad unless necessary, but in October this year – before the first cases of Omicron were reported – withdrew the announcement, citing the success of vaccination efforts.
Peter Jni, director of the scientific advisory board for COVID-19 in Ontario, called on people to take precautions, get vaccinated and not take Omicron lightly.
“What really worries me is that people are sleeping behind the wheel, internationally,” Jni said. “They have desirable thoughts that it will be soft … This is not a realistic attitude.”
Meanwhile, there is “massive vulnerability” in Canada’s health care systems, according to Toronto Infectious Diseases doctor Andrew Morris, and it is “very likely” that it will be overloaded.
The intensive care unit that Dr. Christie Lee oversees Mount Sinai Hospital in Toronto has been relatively lucky. The unit took a little breathing room after the last COVID-19 wave, tried to give staff time off and has been able to train young critical care nurses.
“We have been told to prepare, potentially, for rapidly growing cases,” Lee said.
In Alberta, which experienced a fourth wave of punishment, the Calgary ICU of Drs. Christopher Doig still has patients with COVID-19, some of whom have been there for weeks. It is still operating at about 110% capacity, Doig said.
Relocating staff from other areas allows them to “grow” if necessary, Doig said, adding: “The downside of these increases is that it pulls staff from other areas” and the number of remaining pandemic surgeries increases.
‘VIRUS IS NOT CAREFUL’
Provinces have been reluctant to tighten restrictions again, but some communities are taking matters into their own hands.
In Kingston, where the infection rate this week was highest in Ontario, health officials have restricted private gatherings and the hours that food and alcohol are allowed to be served inside businesses such as restaurants and bars. Singing, dancing and live music are prohibited in the food and beverage service.
Ontario said this week it was “temporarily suspending” the plan to return to office for provincial employees.
Health officials are trying to convince the public of the need for a third dose of the vaccine. Provinces including Manitoba have extended such third doses to anyone over 18 years of age. Ontario, Quebec, Alberta, British Columbia and other provinces have spread them more slowly, initially targeting older or medically vulnerable people.
Amid fears of asymptomatic transmission of COVID-19, provinces provided with millions of rapid antigen tests by the federal government have come under criticism for not distributing them more widely.
Ontario promised to make 2 million tests available in “high-traffic” areas and allocate five per student to school children this week. Quebec will provide five tests per person starting next week.
British Columbia health officials this week said they had not received the tests they expected from the federal government and advocated the provision of tens of thousands of rapid tests by the province each week to hundreds of private employers.
Jni said he understands that people are tired of the pandemic.
“I’m completely tired,” Jni said. “I had it. I’m completely done. But the virus does not interest me.”
Register
Additional reporting by Allison Lampert and Ismail Shakil; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Will Dunham
Our standards: Principles of Thomson Reuters Trust.
Sources
2/ https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/canada-tries-tackle-omicron-amid-pandemic-fatigue-2021-12-15/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]