Trudeau will advise Canadians against traveling abroad amid Omicron fears

A U.S.-bound passenger walks to Toronto Pearson Airport Terminal 3, days before the new coronavirus disease testing protocols (COVID-19) to enter the U.S. take effect in Toronto, Ontario. Canada, December 3, 2021. REUTERS / Chris Helgren

TORONTO, Dec 15 (Reuters) – Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will advise Canadians on Wednesday to avoid international travel as provinces increase vaccines and provide rapid tests to fight the rapidly spreading Omicron coronavirus variant, but efforts to avoid an increase The COVID-19 wave is complicated by public pandemic fatigue.

COVID-19 case numbers are rising as Canadian hospitals struggle to clear debris from months of delayed procedures as surgeries were delayed due to staff reassignment and people delaying medical treatments amid fears of a pandemic. Many burnt staff members look ill-equipped for another increase in COVID-19.

The Canadian government is expected to advise people on Wednesday to avoid non-essential international travel, a source told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity. In a meeting with provincial prime ministers on Tuesday, Trudeau also discussed a possible ban on non-essential incoming travelers, CBC News reported on Tuesday. Read more

Canada has already banned travel to 10 African countries due to Omicron concerns. Canada initially advised people in March 2020 not to travel abroad unless necessary, but in October this year – before the first cases of Omicron were reported – withdrew the announcement, citing the success of vaccination efforts.

Peter Jni, director of the scientific advisory board for COVID-19 in Ontario, called on people to take precautions, get vaccinated and not take Omicron lightly.

“What really worries me is that people are sleeping behind the wheel, internationally,” Jni said. “They have desirable thoughts that it will be soft … This is not a realistic attitude.”

Meanwhile, there is “massive vulnerability” in Canada’s health care systems, according to Toronto Infectious Diseases doctor Andrew Morris, and it is “very likely” that it will be overloaded.

The intensive care unit that Dr. Christie Lee oversees Mount Sinai Hospital in Toronto has been relatively lucky. The unit took a little breathing room after the last COVID-19 wave, tried to give staff time off and has been able to train young critical care nurses.

“We have been told to prepare, potentially, for rapidly growing cases,” Lee said.

In Alberta, which experienced a fourth wave of punishment, the Calgary ICU of Drs. Christopher Doig still has patients with COVID-19, some of whom have been there for weeks. It is still operating at about 110% capacity, Doig said.

Relocating staff from other areas allows them to “grow” if necessary, Doig said, adding: “The downside of these increases is that it pulls staff from other areas” and the number of remaining pandemic surgeries increases.

‘VIRUS IS NOT CAREFUL’

Provinces have been reluctant to tighten restrictions again, but some communities are taking matters into their own hands.

In Kingston, where the infection rate this week was highest in Ontario, health officials have restricted private gatherings and the hours that food and alcohol are allowed to be served inside businesses such as restaurants and bars. Singing, dancing and live music are prohibited in the food and beverage service.

Ontario said this week it was “temporarily suspending” the plan to return to office for provincial employees.

Health officials are trying to convince the public of the need for a third dose of the vaccine. Provinces including Manitoba have extended such third doses to anyone over 18 years of age. Ontario, Quebec, Alberta, British Columbia and other provinces have spread them more slowly, initially targeting older or medically vulnerable people.

Amid fears of asymptomatic transmission of COVID-19, provinces provided with millions of rapid antigen tests by the federal government have come under criticism for not distributing them more widely.

Ontario promised to make 2 million tests available in “high-traffic” areas and allocate five per student to school children this week. Quebec will provide five tests per person starting next week.

British Columbia health officials this week said they had not received the tests they expected from the federal government and advocated the provision of tens of thousands of rapid tests by the province each week to hundreds of private employers.

Jni said he understands that people are tired of the pandemic.

“I’m completely tired,” Jni said. “I had it. I’m completely done. But the virus does not interest me.”

Additional reporting by Allison Lampert and Ismail Shakil; Editing by Nick Zieminski and Will Dunham

