Indias Poonawalla Family Donates $ 50 Million to Oxford Vaccine Center | Pharmaceutical industry

The family of Indian billionaire and self-proclaimed prince of vaccines Adar Poonawalla is donating $ 50 million to Oxford University to build a new research center that will house the team that developed the AstraZeneca-Oxford Covid-19 vaccine.

The Poonawalla family, which owns and runs the largest vaccine manufacturer in the world, Serum Institute of India (SII), announced on Wednesday that they had agreed to give the university the amount to build a new home for Jenner Institute. The new center on the Old Road university campus will be called the Poonawalla Vaccine Research building.

It will house the headquarters and main laboratory space of the Jenner Institute, the world-leading center that developed the Oxford Covid-19 vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and produced by SII and others.

Oxford said the donation would allow the institute, which bears the name of 18th-century physician and pioneer of the smallpox vaccine, Edward Jenner, to double its research staff to 300 and develop more vaccines, including one vaccine. future of malaria.

Prof. Adrian Hill, Director of the Jenner Institute, said: “The remarkable success of collaborative programs on malaria and Covid-19 vaccines between the Serum Institute of India and the University of Oxford has highlighted the great potential of partnerships between leading universities and gave me. -scale manufacturers to develop and supply vaccines for highly cost-effective placement on an extraordinary scale.

We look forward to a wider range of vaccine activities in future construction on this generous support from the Poonawalla family.

The donation will be made through SII’s London subsidiary Serum Life Sciences, which is headed by Adar Poonawallas’s wife, Natasha.

Vaccines save lives and vaccine development has been the lifelong focus of the Poonawalla family, she said. We are committed to developing and supplying vaccines to people who need them most. To make this happen, we build many scientific collaborations with the world’s leading research institutes, but today, we are making this fundamental donation to give the world-class team at Oxford a whole new structure from which to lead their research to the next level.

Vaccines have made Poonawallas extremely rich. They are the sixth richest family in India, with an estimated fortune of $ 15 billion, according to the Times of India.

SII is the largest producer of vaccines in the world, and even before the coronavirus hit, it was making more than 1.5 billion vaccines a year for everything from polio and diphtheria to tetanus, BCG, hepatitis B and MMR vaccines ( measles, mumps and rubella).

The production of vaccines was not the idea of ​​Adar Poonawallas. His father, Cyrus, founded the SII in 1966 as an addition to his 81-acre (200-acre) racehorse stables. Poonawalla Stud. Serum from purified horse blood was used in the production of early vaccines for diphtheria, tetanus and scarlet fever.

But it was Adar who persuaded his father to get involved with vaccines after seeing a speech by Bill Gates in 2015, in which the Microsoft co-founder billionaire turned into a philanthropist. warned that the world was not prepared for a new viral pandemic.

I wanted to be prepared for a pandemic-level event since I heard Bill Gates in a Ted talk where he made it clear that we need to worry and prepare more for such situations, Poonawalla told the Hindustan Times.

The title of vaccine prince stalled when Poonawalla was appointed chief executive of SII in 2011, replacing his father the vaccine king, who is now chairman of the wider Poonawalla Group, which includes SII.

No one wants a pandemic, but we were almost designed for one, he told the Guardian earlier this year from his office inside a converted Airbus A320 aircraft, which he described as somewhat similar to Air Force One.

We produce 1.5 billion doses of vaccines each year. We never imagined the whole world would be so dependent on us, but no one else has our capacity to grow, he said.

Among the family property portfolio is Lincoln House, a Mumbai-based mansion that is the former US embassy in India. At $ 113 million it was the most expensive Indian house ever sold when purchased in 2015.

The family is also renting a Mayfair mansion for a record $ 50,000 a week. The property, which is 2,300 square feet (25,000 square feet) is 24 times larger than the average English house, comes with a neighboring guest house and rests on one of the Mayiss secret gardens. He is renting it from Polish billionaire Dominika Kulczyk, who bought it for 57 million last year.

The Poonawallas also own paintings by Picasso, Dal, Rembrandt and Rubens, and a collection of 35 rare luxury cars including several Ferrari, Bentley and Rolls-Royce, as well as a Mercedes S350 converted to a copy of Batmobile.

The family follows a list of other billionaires who have donated to Oxford in recent months, including Vietnamese airline mogul Nguyen Thi Phuong Thao, who donated $ 155 million to Linacre College last month; Petrochemical company Jim Ratcliffes Ineos donated $ 100 million in January to a new antibiotic research institute; and steel mogul Lakshmi Mittal and his family donated 3.5 million last year the right to rename Hills’s position at the university as Professor Lakshmi Mittal and family of vaccinology.