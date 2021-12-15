‘Now is not the time’: Federal government warns against travel abroad as Omicron spreads

Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos is urging Canadians planning to travel abroad to cancel their trips as the highly transmissible Omicron variant spreads worldwide.

Later today, the federal government will change its guidelines to formally advise Canadians to avoid non-essential travel abroad for the time being.

“For those who were planning to travel, I tell them very clearly that now is not the time to travel. The rapid spread of the Omicron variant on a global scale makes us fear the worst,” Duclos said.

Below is an earlier version of this story:

Speaking briefly to reporters ahead of an announcement of travel restrictions expected later today, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Canadians should be careful when making holiday plans.

“The Canadians have been careful [to COVID-19] for months and months. We have seen that people know how to do the right thing. “They will have to be vigilant and make careful decisions for Christmas,” Trudeau said in French ahead of a Liberal group meeting this morning.

With the number of Omicron variant cases increasing in some parts of the country, federal and provincial officials are considering a number of restrictions to keep the rate of new infections at a manageable level.

Among these restrictions are restrictions on foreign travel, an area where the federal government has clear jurisdiction.

How far Ottawa will go in trying to curb travel abroad with just 10 days before Christmas remains to be seen. The federal government will detail its plan at a press conference at 1:30 p.m. ET. CBCNews.ca will forward the comments live.

With tens of thousands of Canadians planning trips abroad over the coming weeks, any new restrictions could wreak havoc on vacation plans.

Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos is now implementing a mandatory arrival arrival testing program at the country’s airports for all passengers from non-US foreign destinations, warned last week of headaches for returning passengers.

“Canadians who are considering traveling abroad should be warned that the situation abroad is as dangerous and volatile as possible. They should also be aware that returning to Canada is likely to involve delays and trouble,” Duclos said on Friday.

Numerous sources told CBC News and Radio Canada that the government is expected to renew advice against non-essential international travel. Counseling had been in place for most of the pandemic, but was quietly lifted in October. This decision is expected today.

Sources say the much stronger measures were discussed by prime ministers and Prime Minister Trudeau during a phone call Tuesday evening. They talked about whether a ban would apply to all non-essential foreign travel to Canada, including travel from the United States and stricter quarantine and testing measures for travelers allowed in Canada, including returning Canadians and permanent residents. .

