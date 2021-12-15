Skilled migrants and international students begin long-awaited return as Australia lifts COVID-19 border controls

After nearly two years of strict controls on COVID-19, Australia has reopened its borders to skilled migrants, students and backpackers. Australia banned most foreign nationals in March 2020 under some of the world’s toughest coronavirus restrictions.

Holders of various work and student visas are now allowed to enter Australia without requiring an exception if they are fully vaccinated. Japanese and South Korean nationals are also allowed to enter the country.

Australia had already eased travel restrictions to allow the return of citizens, permanent residents and their families.

All newcomers will have to follow the quarantine rules of the state or territory in which they travel. There are no entry restrictions for travelers entering the states of New South Wales and Victoria. However, international passengers need government approval to travel to Western Australia.

Industries across the country, from agriculture to hospitality, relying on short-term workers, have struggled to find staff since the country closed its borders in March 2020. They hope the reopening of Australia’s international borders will alleviate the shortage of workers.

Universities are also preparing to welcome overseas students.

Yongxin Lyu has arrived from Hong Kong to study at the University of New South Wales.

It’s actually a mixed feeling (which it is) very exciting, but also because everything is new here and this is my first time living in a foreign country. So a little nervous, said Lyu.

It is also the so-called Freedom Day for the unvaccinated in the state of New South Wales, where many restrictions will end for those who have not been vaccinated.

New South Wales Health Minister Brad Hazzard expects coronavirus infections to rise, but says he has no plans to restore restrictions.

Once the unvaccinated get mixed up with the vaccinated, you have to wait for the numbers to rise further and this is worrying because it puts pressure on our doctors and our nurses. We will not start going back on the issues we promised the community we would do, Hazzard said.

Australia is easing disease control measures despite growing infections and concerns about the effectiveness of vaccines against the omicron variant.

New South Wales on Wednesday recorded 1,360 new COVID-19 infections, its highest daily total since mid-September.

Australia has detected about 230,000 cases of COVID-19 since the onset of the pandemic. About 2,100 people have died. The Department of Health has said that 89.5% of the qualified Australian population is fully vaccinated.