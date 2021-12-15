The NFL Announces International Home Marketing Area Teams and Markets





Following ratification by the International Committee today, the NFL announced that 18 teams have been granted access to 26 International Home Marketing Zones (IHMAs) in eight different locations. This innovative new initiative gives clubs access to international territories for marketing, fan engagement and commercialization as part of an important, long-term and strategic effort to enable clubs to build their global brands by fostering international fan growth. NFL. “The NFL fandom starts with our clubs,” said Christopher Halpin, NFL Executive Vice President, Director of Strategy and Growth. “This important initiative enables NFL teams to develop meaningful and direct relationships with NFL fans abroad, fostering the growth and desire of fans globally. We were very pleased with the number, creativity and level of commitment of the proposals. of clubs across the board in this initial application period and we look forward to the teams launching their efforts early next year. “ As part of the International HMA program, clubs will have access to international markets for at least a five-year term, during which clubs will have the right to pursue activities in that international market that are consistent with what they can do in Their local HMA. This includes personal and digital marketing, corporate sponsorship sales, fan events and activations, youth soccer activities, merchandise sales, and co-marketing relationships with other sports and entertainment properties in the market. Clubs can start activating in their scattered markets on 1 January 2022. “Today’s announcement is an important milestone in our efforts to expand the NFL global reach by building long-term relationships with these international markets that will play a major role in the continued growth and expansion of our sport for years to come.” said Joel Glazer. , TampaBayBuccaneersOwner / Co-Chair and Chairman of the NFL International Committee. “Much of our league success is rooted in the strong bond our individual teams have built with their fans and this initiative creates many more avenues to engage and energize our international fan base.” Along with the League of International Games commitment, all 32 clubs will play at least one international game in the next eight seasons, the League will make its best efforts to ensure that clubs play their international games in HMA their international, where possible. Following the launch of this initiative, clubs may submit future proposals for International Committee review each spring. Clubs have been awarded the International Home Marketing Zone, according to Market: Australia: Los Angeles Rams Canada: Minnesota Vikings, Seattle Seahawks Germany: Carolina Panthers, Kansas City Chiefs, New England Patriots, Tampa BayBuccaneers Mexico: Arizona Cardinals, Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Rams, PittsburghSteelers, San Francisco 49ers Spain: Chicago Bears, Miami Dolphins United Kingdom: Chicago Bears, Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins, Minnesota Vikings, New York Jets, San Francisco 49ers

