The Jets were granted UK international home marketing rights





In October, the Jets launched their first UK-focused social channel, @NYJetsinUK. As part of the NFL IHMA program, the team will seek to expand its existing social and digital presence across the UK. The team will also provide a content partner to bring to UK fans Jets programming, such as their Emmy Award-winning content series, One Jets Drive. As in the US, the team will provide UK fans with unique and exclusive access to the team with original and year-round programming. “International marketing clearly represents a huge growth opportunity for the NFL and the Jets. We are excited to showcase our players and coaches and their personalities in the UK,” said Hymie Elhai, President of the New York Jets. “Through core programs, unique market activations and strategic partnerships, we are excited to build our fan base in the UK and look forward to building long-term relationships.” Fans will also have the opportunity to join an international membership program that will provide UK-based fans with unique benefits. Possible examples include preferential access to New York Jets events in the UK (e.g., official holiday season), UK-specific merchandise, an NFL Game Pass subscription, and exclusive member rewards, including sightseeing trips team playing at MetLife Stadium. To help deepen the Jets presence in the UK, New York Jets Legend Nick Mangold will serve as the team ambassador. Mangold not only played for the team during his first trip to London in 2015, but also accompanied them on their most recent trip last October. In this role, Nick will be part of market activations and fan events, in addition to current players and other Jets legends and personalities. The Jets have teamed up with SPORTFIVE to be the team partner agency in the market. With offices in London and Manchester, SPORTFIVE has a strong market presence and a proven track record of successfully managing and executing comparable international development and commercial projects for some of the world’s most renowned sports rights holders. SPORTS will support the New York Jets UK efforts with social and digital media, marketing and events, and strategic partnerships. Click here for more about Jets In UK on the official website of the new program.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newyorkjets.com/news/new-york-jets-in-the-united-kingdom-nfl-international The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos