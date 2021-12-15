



DALLAS, December 15, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Lennox International Inc. (NYSE: LII), a global leader in energy efficient climate control solutions, today announced the 2022 financial guidelines and is repeating the 2021 financial guidelines. For the whole of 2022, the company expects: Revenue increase of 5-10%

GAAP and EPS regulated by continuous operations of $ 13.40 – $ 14.40

– Corporate costs approx $ 95 million

An effective tax rate of approximately 20% on an adjusted basis for the full year

Capital expenditures approx $ 125 million

Free cash flow of approx $ 400 million

Stock repurchases of $ 400 million For the whole of 2021, the company still expects: Revenue increase of 13-15%, including a 1% benefit from favorable foreign exchange

GAAP EPS from continuous operations of $ 11.97 – $ 12.17

– EPS regulated by continuous operations of $ 12.10 – $ 12.30

– Corporate costs approx $ 95 million

An effective tax rate of approximately 20% on an adjusted basis for the full year

Capital expenditures approx $ 135 million

Free cash flow of approx $ 400 million

Stock repurchases of $ 600 million As previously announced, Lennox International is hosting a virtual meeting of the investment community today, starting at 9:00 a.m. central time. The company will discuss strategic, operational and financial information, including the company perspective for 2022 and beyond. The presentation will be broadcast online and the presentation materials will be accessible on the company website at www.lennoxinternational.com. Lennox International Inc. is a global leader in energy efficient climate control solutions. Committed to sustainability and creating more comfortable and healthier environments for our residential and commercial customers by reducing their carbon footprint, we lead the field in innovation with our air conditioning, heating, indoor air quality systems and cooling systems. Shares of Lennox International are listed on the New York Stock Exchange and traded under the symbol “LII”. Additional information on Lennox International is available at www.lennoxinternational.com or by contacting Steve Harrison, Vice President, Investor Relations, at 972-497-6670 PRELIMINARY DECLARATION Statements in this news release that are not historical statements, including statements regarding the prospects for 2021 and 2022 and the expected consolidated and segmented financial results for 2021 and 2022, are forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Affairs Reform Act of Value Matters 1995. These forward-looking statements are based on the information currently available, as well as the assumptions and beliefs of management today. These statements are subject to multiple risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from the results expressed or implied by the statements, and investors should not rely on them. Risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially from such statements include risks that HVAC and refrigeration unit markets in North America perform worse than current assumptions. Additional risks include, but are not limited to: the impact of higher commodity prices, the availability and timely delivery of raw materials and other components, the impact of new or increased trade tariffs, the ability of the LII to implement rising prices for its products and services, economic conditions in our markets, regulatory changes, the impact of adverse weather, a decline in new construction activity and related demands for products and services, and any revival of the pandemic COVID-19 and its economic impact on the company, its employees and customers. . For information on these and other risks and uncertainties, see the publicly available LII files at the Securities and Exchange Commission. LII disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/lennox-international-announces-2022-financial-guidance-301444785.html BURIMI Lennox International Inc.

