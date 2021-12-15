Screening of Nasrin’s Documentary Films for International Human Rights Day | News article





News article 15-12-2021 | 06:32

December 10 was International Human Rights Day. Given that human rights are the cornerstone of the Dutch foreign policy, this is a very important day for us. The Netherlands has different priorities in its human rights policy, according to which freedom of expression and freedom of the press, equal rights for women and girls, and the protection of human rights defenders and civil space. To raise human rights awareness, the Dutch embassy in Singapore, in collaboration with Films of Importance, hosted a one-night screening of the documentary Nasrin on December 14, 2021. About 70 guests attended the screening in the Green Room of the independent cinema The Projector. JSC Ambassador Margriet Vonno, as well as Jeff Kaufman and Marcia Ross, Nasrin director and producer, pre-recorded welcome messages for the captive audience. Jeff and Marcia (director and producer) explained how difficult it was to produce the documentary, as most of the parts were secretly filmed by anonymous videographers and all the material was in another language (Farsi). They also could not travel to Iran during film production. Nasrin Sotoudeh mentioned to Jeff and Marcia that she is very happy that her story is being spread all over the world, and in this case, in Singapore, to raise awareness and spark the debate about human rights. About the documentary Nasrin, a secretly filmed personal portrait of Iranian human rights lawyer Nasrin Sotoudeh, addresses in particular one of the priorities in Dutch human rights policy; protection of human rights defenders and civil space. Nasrin paints a portrait of her work and life, up to her second imprisonment in 2018, and of the wider Iranian women’s rights movement. The fact that Nasrin Sotoudeh is currently in prison for the protection of human and women’s rights makes this documentary even more urgent. 2020 was a difficult year for human rights defenders and civil society around the world. Human rights defenders and Civil Society Organizations play a crucial role in achieving human rights and consolidating the social contract between citizens and the state. It is therefore extremely alarming that human rights defenders are increasingly under attack.

About movies that matter The mission of Films that matter is to open people’s eyes to human rights through film. Each year, Relevant Films offers all the diplomatic missions of the Kingdom of the Netherlands the opportunity to organize physical film screening events around International Human Rights Day. What better way to raise human rights awareness than through movies and documentaries? Films that matter believes the film camera is a powerful weapon against social indifference. With its unprecedented ability to open eyes, the film is a great way to spark debate and promote human rights. Read more about the Movies that matter, their mission and movies, via www.moviesthatmatter.nl Dutch human rights policy Human rights are rights that apply worldwide, to all people, to all countries, at all times. They are the foundations of a democracy in which every person matters. The Netherlands strives to protect and promote human rights worldwide. However, change is difficult to achieve and these efforts do not always lead to immediate or tangible results. That is why it is vital that we continue to emphasize the importance of human rights for all, and even the small steps we take in the right direction will have an impact. Click here for more information about Dutch human rights policy.







Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.netherlandsandyou.nl/latest-news/news/2021/12/15/movies-that-matter-documentary-nasrin The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos