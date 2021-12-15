Kremlin: Xi backs Putin’s pursuit of Western guarantees

MOSCOW (AP) Chinese President Xi Jinping backed Russian President Vladimir Putin in his bid to secure Western security guarantees that preclude NATO expansion eastward, the Kremlin said Wednesday after the two leaders held a virtual summit.

Putin and Xi spoke as Moscow faced heightened tensions with the West over a gathering of Russian troops near the Ukrainian border. In recent weeks, Western countries have engaged in diplomatic efforts to prevent a possible invasion of Ukraine. The Kremlin has denied having any plans to attack its neighbor.

Putin, meanwhile, demanded assurances that NATO would not expand into Ukraine or deploy troops and weapons there.

He told Xi on Wednesday about growing threats to Russia’s national interests by the US and the NATO bloc, which are constantly moving their military infrastructure near Russia’s borders, Putin’s foreign affairs adviser Yuri Ushakov said. .

According to Ushakov, the Russian leader stressed the need to hold talks with NATO and the US on legally binding security guarantees. Xi responded by saying that he understands Russia’s concerns and fully supports our initiative to work out these security guarantees for Russia, Ushakov said.

He said Moscow’s proposals had been forwarded to Assistant Secretary of State for European and Eurasian Affairs Karen Donfried, who visited Moscow on Wednesday and met with Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov.

In recent years, China and Russia have increasingly aligned their foreign policies to counter US dominance in the international economic and political order.

Both have faced sanctions against China for its abuses against minorities, particularly Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang, and for its crackdown on the pro-democracy movement in Hong Kong, and Russia for its 2014 annexation of Ukraine’s Crimea and poisoning. and the imprisonment of opposition leader Alexei. Navalny.

Beijing and Washington also remain at odds over China’s trade, technology and military intimidation of Taiwan, which it claims as its territory.

Russia’s relations with the US plunged to lower levels after the Cold War as it annexed Crimea and shed its weight after a separatist uprising in eastern Ukraine. Tensions have risen in recent weeks as Moscow rallied tens of thousands of troops near the border with Ukraine, a move Ukraine and the West feared could signal plans for a new invasion.

Moscow has denied plans to invade Ukraine and has blamed Ukraine for its military build-up in the east of the war-torn country. Russian officials have claimed that Kiev may try to retake rebel-held areas.

It is in this context that Putin has pressured the West to guarantee that NATO will not expand in Ukraine or deploy its forces there.

During their phone call Wednesday, Putin and Xi hailed relations between Russia and China, with the Russian leader saying they are based on principles such as non-interference in (each other’s) internal affairs, respect for each other’s interests. , the determination to turn the common border into a generation of eternal peace and good neighborliness.

Xi said, through an interpreter, that he appreciated that Putin strongly supported China’s efforts to protect key national interests and strongly opposed efforts to create a wedge between our countries.

Chinese state broadcaster CCTV reported that Xi said both China and Russia should take more joint action to more effectively protect our security and interests.

Currently, certain international forces are arbitrarily interfering in the internal affairs of China and Russia under the guise of democracy and human rights, and are brutally violating international law and the norms of international relations, CCTV quotes Xi as saying.

Putin also said he plans to meet with Xi in person in Beijing in February and attend the 2022 Winter Olympics.

The US, Canada, Australia and Britain have said they will not send personalities to the Winter Olympics as part of a diplomatic boycott to protest China’s human rights history. Other countries have said they will not send officials due to pandemic travel restrictions.

Welcoming Putin’s planned visit, Xi said sports could be a channel for their countries to boost ties.

Both sides need to strengthen coordination and co-operation in international affairs to raise their voices on global governance and come up with practical plans for global issues, including pandemics and climate change, Xi was quoted as saying by CCTV.

China’s Foreign Ministry issued a statement saying Xi told Putin that he could not wait for this’ to come together at the Winter Olympics and is ready to work with President Putin on a common future to open the together a new chapter in post-COVID China-Russia relations.