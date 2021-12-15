America News Desert TV Has Global Implications

In the United States, within a little over a week, the long-running directors of the three major television news programs resigned, two of them entirely of their own free will and the other because of a political and journalistic scandal involving him. and his brother, the former former governor of New York.

Summaries of U.S. television news programs may seem superficial as a strange topic for a column that focuses from design on international affairs. But here it will be said that the ongoing and deteriorating crisis in American democracy is, to a serious extent, a crisis of its journalism as well, and no more than the television news, where most of the country’s citizens get their information.

Deserts are food-poor environments, where the variety of life forms is limited by harsh climate and lack of irrigation. American television news has long been a kind of desert in many respects, but it has become increasingly narrow in focus and more predictable in shallow left-right argumentation. And at least as far as one of the major networks – Fox News – is concerned it has also become the willing and even eager supplier of the well-known and often toxic lies aimed at inciting the Republican Party political electorate.

This week, evidence emerged that Fox News executives had offered advice to then-President Donald Trump through his former chief of staff, Mark Meadows, during the Jan. 6 uprising on the U.S. Capitol, the home of the U.S. Congress. of. Giving up any limited claims of journalistic independence they had hitherto tried to present, they sent personalities from that network panic messages during the Meadows attack asking him to persuade Trump to tell his troubled supporters to go home. The revelation was great news, but in the 24 hours since the story was published this week, one would have seen in vain Fox even open the topic, without thinking of weighing on the serious conflicts of interest involved in secret conduct between a president and the Assumed Fourth Asset.

The field of television news business that has declined most dramatically during my life in journalism, however, has not been local coverage, as terrible as it may be. What has disappeared almost completely from the waves is any kind of intentional or energetic coverage of the world. Regular segments of world news have long since disappeared from most programs, and viewers of primetime news in the US can spend days learning nothing single interesting about what is happening elsewhere on the planet.

The extremely provincial character of the US news business is extremely costly for the country, both in terms of its domestic politics and its role as a global power with interests – visible and subtle – in every corner of the globe. My modest initial proposal for a solution, for which I have little realistic hope of seeing it realized, is for the three networks that just announced the departure of high-paying stars — CNN, MSNBC, and Fox — to replace traditional, highly focused shows. in the US in these media with new programs, one hour, daily dedicated to international reporting.

With the limited and occasional exception of references to Europe, Americans are not accustomed to weighing the experiences of others in shaping their own views of how their society works or what kinds of options exist to deal with social and political problems. Two examples from other parts of the world help illustrate my point. When I covered Japan for half a decade at the beginning of the century, then-Prime Minister Junichiro Koizumi urged the people of his nation to embrace openness to the outside world, arguing that every major crisis Japan has experienced in its long history has been bound up to self-inflicted isolation.

Another example is China, a country I covered for several years after my assignment to Japan. China was then relatively open by current standards, even if the state maintained a sophisticated censorship apparatus and enforced strict restrictions on certain types of debates. However, since then, China has become much more closed, severely restricting the circulation of ideas and views from outside, increasingly implementing a state-sanctioned interpretation of history, and strongly increasing censorship, conformity, and propaganda.

This is a serious problem for the rest of the world, because to the extent that a great power like China is closed to the views, theories and assessments of others, and often even to the basic facts, it becomes increasingly difficult for the nations of others. to engage in open and fruitful discussion with him. However, this is also a problem for China, because a country that is disconnected from external experiences, currents of thought and sources of information is a poor society.

And here’s where this column goes back to the United States.

For issues ranging from fighting COVID-19 and protecting the environment, addressing global migration, the international crisis of democracy, the renewed threat of fascism in the West, and the global challenge of racism, American viewers receive almost nothing through serious information. The same is true when it comes to the reality of how people live in the so-called South Global – including Africa, Latin America and Southeast Asia. They also learn nothing from societies that, although reflexively covered by the American media only in terms of the alleged threat they pose to Americans, nevertheless have something to offer in the way of possible solutions to common problems.

Here, China is by far the most important example. There are many things worth criticizing about that country, but when that’s all that the American news media does – instead of seriously considering its achievements, say, in reducing poverty or building public infrastructure. quickly and on a transformational scale – consumers and the news are not only being refuted, but also being deceived.

Because of habits like these, Americans, who are already somewhat isolated from the rest of the world geographically, tend to increasingly view their problems as sui generis and independent, and this hinders clear thinking in many fronts. Understanding that most problems are in fact broad, human problems, rather than specific to oneself or one’s place, helps alleviate much of the fruitless and sometimes dangerous moral panic. Open-mindedness to methods adopted and solutions tried by others offers the best hope of managing these challenges in more productive and often more collaborative ways.

Howard W. French is a foreign career correspondent and global affairs writer, and the author of five books, including the recently published book.Born in the Dark: Africa, Africans and the Creation of the Modern World. ” You can follow him on Twitter at @hofrench. Its weekly WPR column appears every Wednesday.