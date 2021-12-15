The report highlights the war crimes committed during the fall of Afghanistan | News | DW

Human rights group Amnesty International has blamed the Taliban, the US military and Afghan security forces for the attacks, which caused widespread suffering before the fall of the government in Kabul in August.

In a new report released Wednesday, Amnesty International claimed that the Taliban were committing “war crimes” during the fall of the internationally backed Afghan government to the Taliban.

The report discusses torture, extrajudicial executions and killings by the Taliban during the last phase of the conflict in Afghanistan.

It also documents civilian casualties during ground and air offensives by the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF) and the U.S. military.

“The months before the fall of the government in Kabul were marked by repeated war crimes and relentless bloodshed committed by the Taliban, as well as deaths caused by Afghan and American forces,” said in a statement Agnes Callamard, the secretary general of the Amnesty International. “Homes, hospitals, schools and shops were turned into crime scenes after people were killed and repeatedly injured.”

Callamard called for access to justice and reparations for victims.

Taliban killings “constitute war crimes”

The report, entitled “No Rescue: War Crimes and Civilian Injury During Afghanistan’s Fall to the Taliban,” reported that the Taliban had tortured and killed ethnic and religious minorities, former Afghan soldiers and suspected government sympathizers as they took control of Afghanistan in July and August.

It details a story from September 6, 2021, when Taliban forces attacked Bazark, a town in Panjshir province.

After a brief battle, nearly 20 men were captured by Taliban fighters. The detainees were detained for two days and occasionally imprisoned in a pigeon coop, the report said.

They were also tortured; denied food, water and medical assistance; and repeatedly threatened with execution, the report added.

In one case, at least six civilians were executed in a village in Panjshir. They were killed by gunshots to the head, chest or heart.

“Such killings constitute war crimes,” the report said.

Civilians killed in US and Afghan airstrikes

The report also recorded four airstrikes in recent years, which killed a total of 28 civilians, including 15 men, five women and eight children. Six others were injured.

He found that three of these attacks were most likely carried out by US forces and one by the Afghan Air Force.

The attacks generally resulted in civilian deaths because the U.S. dropped explosive weapons on populated areas, the report said.

The Amnesty International report describes an airstrike in Kunduz province that the group says was most likely carried out by US forces. He killed five civilians, including a three-month-old girl.

“I was asleep when the first bomb hit [] We were told to hide somewhere in case the second bomb happened. My dad said I had to find my younger brother. “The second bomb killed my mother, my uncle, my aunt and sister,” the report quoted a 9-year-old boy who was injured in the attack as saying.

The atrocities continue

The United Nations in Afghanistan had reported that 1,659 civilians were killed and 3,524 others injured in the first six months of 2021. That figure represents a 47% increase in killings and injuries from last year.

On Tuesday, the UN said there were “credible allegations” of more than 100 extrajudicial killings in Afghanistan since the August 15 invasion of Kabul, most of them blamed on the Taliban.

“Between August and November, we received credible allegations of more than 100 killings of former Afghan national security forces and others linked to the former government,” he told the UN Human Rights Council on Tuesday. , UN Deputy Chief of Staff Nada Al-Nashif.

“At least 72 of these killings,” she said, “are attributed to the Taliban.”

Al-Nashif said he was deeply concerned by ongoing reports of such killings, despite the apparent general amnesty announced by the Taliban after coming to power.

“In some cases, the bodies were publicly exposed. This has exacerbated fears in this significant category of the population,” she said.

Taliban Foreign Ministry spokesman Abdul Qahar Balkhi said the government was “fully committed” to the amnesty decree and denied allegations that employees of the previous administration were being persecuted.

“Anyone who is” found to be violating the amnesty decree will be prosecuted and punished, “he said. “Incidents will be fully investigated, but unverified rumors should not be taken for granted.”

Amnesty International, meanwhile, has called on the Taliban and the US government to meet their international obligations and establish a clear and strong framework for civilians to seek redress for the damage they suffered during the conflict.

“The Taliban authorities now have the same legal obligation to provide reparations as the previous government, and must take all civilian harm issues seriously,” said Amnesty Secretary-General Callamard.

dvv / msh (AFP, dpa)