NB Summary of COVID-19: 160 new cases, 11 of them Omicron variant

New Brunswick has 160 new cases of COVID-19, including 11 other cases of the Omicron variant, Health Minister Dorothy Shephard announced on Wednesday.

This brings the total number of the new, highly transmissible variant in the province to 14.

“We know there will be many more,” she told a conference on COVID-19.

The province will hold a “blitz test for the holidays” for all students, Shephard said.

Those in kindergarten up to 6th grade will each be provided with two quick test kits during the holidays, while those in grades 7 to 12 will each receive one set.

This will help quickly identify new infections and slow the spread, she said.

Minister of Education and Early Childhood Development Dominic Cardy also attended the conference and gave details about the winter plan for returning to schools and childcare centers in the new year.

New Brunswick will continue with in-person learning at every alarm level except level 3 based on Public Health Councils, he said. This also applies to early learning and child care centers.

On Wednesday morning, Cardy told the legislature that the government could “move towards online learning if needed, despite all the shortcomings it brings.”

“We are looking at a situation here … that is, in many ways, what we feared would come to us in March 2020.”

New Brunswick reported the first three confirmed cases of Omicronon Mondayone in the Moncton area, Zone 1 and two in Miramichiregion, Zone 7.

They are related to the recent explosion at St. Louis University. Francis Xavier in Antigonish, NS, said Dr. Jennifer Russell, chief medical officer of health.

Omicron is at least 30 percent more transmissible than the delta variant and its doubling time is approximately every two days.

“The preliminary information we are getting about the Omicron variant is that it is significantly more dangerous to children compared to previous editions,” Cardy told the legislature.

Shephard said early studies show a 25 percent increase in hospitalizations in children.

We are at a time when we make less bad choices, not good choices. – Dominic Cardy, Minister of Education

“Omicron changes the water in the beans,” she said. “I do not know how to express it more emphatically than that.

“When the spread is happening to our younger population, and the spread is going to happen to our older population because of that, we need to take action to protect everyone.”

Michelle Conroy, MLA of the People’s Alliance for Miramichi, challenged the government decision earlier this week to suspend all sports and organized activities for children under 12 years old.

She stressed the importance of these extracurricular activities for the physical, mental and emotional health of young people and asked the Minister of Education if their cancellation would slow down the spread of the virus more than the use of improved safety protocols.

Cardy said the province is being seen spreading inside schools despite security measures and noted that some provinces, states and other places where Omicron has been confirmed have reached the point where schools that have no case in the morning close by the end of day.

“I do not want to minimize the negative effects of this for any moment,” he said. “We are at a time when we make less bad choices, not good choices.”

The explosion at Dumont Hospital

A COVID-19 blast was reported in the nephrology unit (4F) of the University Hospital Center Dr. Georges-L.-Dumont (UHC) in Moncton after two patients and a healthcare worker tested positive, the Vitaly Health Network announced Wednesday. .

An exposure notice for the unit was issued on December 7 after the first positive case was discovered.

There are also blasts at Moncton Hospital, Saint John Regional Hospital and Miramichi Regional Hospital.

Vitalit has implemented comprehensive precautionary measures to prevent and control the infection, such as increased cleaning, as well as regular checking and tracking of contacts, according to a press release.

“At the moment, the explosion is not directly affecting the care and services provided,” he said.

Certain support persons are not allowed to visit patients in the nephrology unit until further and existing notification

restrictions on visits remain in force in other units.

1051 active cases

New Brunswick recorded two more COVID-related deaths and 109 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

Forty-four people are in hospital with COVID-19, including 14 in intensive care. Six of them are in fans.

There are now 1,051 active cases of COVID-19 throughout the province.

As of Tuesday, 82.4 per cent of New Brunswicker qualifiers have been safely vaccinated against COVID, 88.7 per cent have received their first dose and 9.6 per cent of those who qualify have received a booster dose.

New Brunswick has had 9,813 confirmed cases of the virus since the onset of the pandemic, with 8,616 cures so far and 144 COVID-related deaths.

A total of 582,904 tests have been performed to date, including 2,556 on Monday.

Public exposure announcements

Public Health has listed a number of possible public exposure announcements Wednesday, including a restaurant in the Moncton area, Area 1, an outpatient hospital clinic in the Saint John area, Area 2, gyms, a library and restaurants in the Fredericton area, Area 3, and a convenience store, furniture store, and cafe in the Miramichi region, Area 7.

For the full list of public exposure announcements, visitprovincial government website.

Persons who have not been fully vaccinated at least 14 days before a possible exposure and who have symptoms should have a laboratory test for COVID. They can book an appointment online or call Tele-Care 811 and must be isolated while awaiting their test result.

People who have not been fully vaccinated and have no symptoms are now being instructed to get a complete home screening for COVID-19 at the Rapid POCT. They do not need to be isolated unless instructed to do so by Public Health.

All positive points of the care point test should be confirmed by a polymerase chain reaction laboratory test or PCR.

It may take up to 14 days to come out positive after exposure to COVID-19, so even if the results come back negative, people should continue to self-monitor for any symptoms and be tested immediately if any occur.

They should also avoid visiting places with vulnerable populations, such as nursing homes, correctional facilities, and shelters during that 14-day period.

For people who have been fully vaccinated at least 14 days before a potential exposure, Public Health recommends that they monitor their symptoms for 14 days after a potential exposure and have a COVID lab test if symptoms occur.

They do not need to be isolated while awaiting their test results.

If they have no symptoms, they can get a quick test bag and do not need to be isolated.

What to do if you have a symptom

People who are worried that they may have COVID-19 can take an online self-assessment test.

Public Health says the symptoms of the disease have included fever above 38 C, a new or worsening cough, sore throat, runny nose, headache, a new onset of fatigue, and difficulty breathing.

In children, symptoms also included purple marks on the fingers and toes.

People with one of these symptoms should stay home, call 811 or their doctor and follow the instructions.