Waterloo Region steers up COVID-19 vaccination efforts as Omicron variant grows





The Waterloo region says it is stepping up its vaccination efforts against COVID-19 once again as the Omicron variant begins its growth across the province. Currently, those aged 50 and over, as well as people working in the healthcare field are eligible for a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine if 168 days have elapsed since the second vaccination. Read more: 33 COVID-19 cases linked to Cambridge hockey clubs: Waterloo Public Health Starting January 4, the third dose of vaccinations will be open to anyone over the age of 18. She says she is increasing capacity at her largest clinic, Cambridge Pinebush, in an effort to accommodate those in need of a third-dose booster vaccine and others, including children ages 5-11 who have need their first vaccine. The story goes down the ad The clinic in Wellesley will also be open for more days as the region seeks to vaccinate residents of rural communities as well. Trends Omicron is raging in the UK What can Canada learn?

The Hockey Hub Clinic is also making a return presentation to Bingemans on December 22-23 with more dates to attend. The region says this model has been an efficient and convenient way to increase the capacity of Waterloo Regions to receive more doses in the arms quickly. This clinic will only be open to those 50 years of age or older who are looking to get a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Read more: School sports have been disrupted in the Waterloo region due to the Omicron COVID-19 variant The region says it will also re-establish mobile vaccination clinics with plans to stop at local community centers in the near future. The story goes down the ad She is also working with local pharmacies and primary care providers to increase the number of appointments for first, second and third doses. © 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

