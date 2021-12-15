The New England Patriots ceded Germany as an international home marketing area, effective January 1, 2022





FOXBOROUGH, Massachusetts As part of the International Home Marketing Zone (HMA) National Football League initiative, the New England Patriots submitted a proposal and gave Germany as their domestic international market. For at least the next five years, this program will allow Patriots opportunities for personal and digital marketing, sales of corporate sponsorships, fan events, activations, merchandise sales, and co-marketing relationships with other sports and entertainment properties in Germany. “When it comes to international markets, Germany has always had the base of the most passionate American football fans,” said Patriots chairman and CEO Robert Kraft. “We have worked hard to grow our global fan base since I bought the Patriots in 1994 and we have had the fortune of exponential growth in Germany since the design of Sebastian Vollmer in 2009, a German native who enjoyed an 8-year career with the Patriots and retired.a two-time Super Bowl champion.Our popularity has continued to grow with the addition of Jakob Johnson in 2019. With this new NFL initiative, we are eager to engage with fans in Germany in new and creative ways and “We can’t wait to play a game there.” The Patriots were the first NFL team to offer German-language content to fans in the region, launching Tweet and Instagram accounts and a homepage on Patriots.com in 2017. In the years that followed, the team brought in German regular-season fans and playoff matches at the Gillette Stadium via lotteries, broadcasting live pre-season matches in Germany with Sebastian Vollmer and Markus Kuhn, and collaborated with German broadcasters on the live broadcast of the first regular season from the United States to Germany. The team also launched a series of long-form videos in German with Vollmer and Jakob Johnson, showing fans a behind-the-scenes look at the team operations, in addition to waiting for monthly questions and answers with fans and Vollmer. Starting in 2022, the team will be allowed to work with and through strategic partners to develop trade opportunities in Germany. Organizing parties for Patriots matches, organizing football camps, partnering with German sponsors, and organizing tournaments of goodwill ambassadors with Patriots players are all allowed under the HMA program and will be among the many opportunities the Patriots will start to follow starting in January. To pave the way, the Patriots have engaged Boston-based Globalization Partners, a leading global employment platform, to recruit and hire staff based in Germany. “We are proud to partner with Kraft Sports + Entertainment and the New England Patriots as they grow their business internationally and build a presence in Germany,” said Jess Dodge, Head of Growth, Globalization Partners. “Globalization Partners is uniquely positioned to help the Patriots build a team in Germany in a fast, efficient and compatible way through our automated global employment platform. We are excited that their fans in Germany will benefit from this rapid market entry. “ All 32 NFL clubs were able to submit proposals for the venue or eligible venues they desired. Other domestic market countries included Brazil, Canada, China, Mexico and the UK. The process required teams to detail a 5-year business plan for each country. Already a fan favorite in Germany, with the largest number of followers from any NFL club on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter and TikTok, the Patriots chose Germany as the HMA International to focus on 2022. Over the next few months, the Patriots will announce new initiatives and events planned for Germany. To stay up to date with these announcements, subscribe to the Patriots Deutschland Newsletter.

