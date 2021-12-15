The Broncos were given the international domestic market area in Mexico by the NFL





ENGLEWOOD, Colo. The Denver Broncos has been given an International Home Market Area (IHMA) in Mexico, the NFL announced on Wednesday. To win the IHMA offer, the Broncos will have access to marketing, fan engagement and commercialization within Mexico as part of an important, long-term and strategic effort to build their global brand by boosting the growth of NFL fans internationally. IHMA will allow Denver to back up its long-standing commitment to its Latinx fan base. The Broncos, who were one of the first NFL teams to play in Mexico, has had a physical presence in the country for more than 20 years. In the last six years alone, the team has personally organized over 30 events with Fanticos in Mexico, ranging from football and cheer clinics, to player trips and virtual calls with fan groups. Outside of Denver Metro, the largest population of Broncos fans resides in Mexico City. To engage with that fan base, the club has used its Spanish-language content team of five Spanish talents to cover podcasts, in-house interviews and social media pages to connect with international fans. of the Broncos in Spanish. IHMA will give the team the ability to expand its presence across the border, further developing the aforementioned initiatives, while engaging financial and team resources to increase its fan base in the region. The Broncos aim to authentically expand their presence in a variety of ways, which include, but are not limited to, developing partnerships with local brands facing fans, supporting the development of youth football, hosting fan events, and launching community communication initiatives. As part of the international HMA program, teams will have access to international markets for at least a five-year term, during which a club will have the right to pursue activities in that international market that are in line with what can be to do in their local HMA. . The Broncos may start operating in Mexico starting January 1, 2022. BRITTANY BOWLEN, SENIOR VICE PRESIDENT SENIOR “With the help of Joe Ellis, Marisol Villagomez and many others, an authentic and extensive effort was made to highlight why the Broncos deserved this offer. The Broncos have a very passionate and established fan base in Mexico, and we are excited by the opportunity to expand our reach to that region to bring our Fanticos closer to the Broncos Country. “ SENIOR MARKETING MANAGER MARISOL VILLAGOMEZ “Over the past 20 years, the Denver Broncos have witnessed the largest increase in sports fans in Mexico and with the unwavering support of those fans, the organization has remained one of the NFL’s top franchises in the country for decades. The Broncos Country knows no boundaries and HMA International is an opportunity that will not only help us continue to engage and connect with our fans in Mexico, but also with our Latin fan base in Colorado.We look forward to the new efforts that IHMA and “We are very grateful to be involved in such an important league initiative.” MEXICO CONSULATE GENERAL BERENICE RENDN “It’s great to know that the Denver Broncos will be part of the NFL International Home Market Area (IHMA) and may have a physical presence in Mexico. The Broncos initiative will strengthen an already excellent bilateral relationship between Mexico and Colorado and will “Welcome to the many Mexican Broncos fans in our country. Congratulations!”

