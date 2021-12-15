Tampa Bay Buccaneers Germany International New Home Market





Germany has a new home squad, and happens to be the defending champion of the Super Bowl Tampa Bay Buccaneers. On Wednesday, the NFL announced that 18 teams have been granted access to the new International Home Marketing Zones (IHMA), with a total of 26 IHMAs in total. The Buccaneers’ IHMA is Germany, which has a strong fan base in Tampa Bay and a long-standing interest in the National Football League. Starting in January and lasting for at least five years, the Buccaneers will have marketing, fan engagement and commercialization opportunities in Germany that will allow them to build their local brands and help the NFL expand internationally. “We are excited to embrace Germany as our international home market and look forward to strengthening our presence in a part of the world that is already home to many Buccaneers fans,” said Buccaneers owner / co-chairman Joel Glazer. “We will move quickly to engage with our German fans and we are excited about the many opportunities to help grow our game and expand our existing relationships throughout Germany over the coming years.” Glazer, who chairs the NFL International Committee, expects American football to continue to grow in popularity around the globe and believes the new International Home Marketing Zones will help new and existing fans in any market connect with the game. The International Committee ratified the IHMA plan on Wednesday, giving teams access to markets in Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Germany, Mexico, Spain and the United Kingdom. “Today’s announcement is a milestone in our efforts to expand the NFL’s global reach by building long-term relationships with these international markets that will play a major role in the continued growth and expansion of our sport over the years. vijim, “said Glazer. “Much of our league success is rooted in the strong bond our individual teams have built with their fans and this initiative creates many more avenues to engage and energize our international fan base.” The NFL’s efforts to build international relations will also include a new initiative for each of the league’s 32 teams to play at least one international game within the next eight years. The league will also make an effort for those teams to play in their IHMAs whenever possible, which means the Buccaneers could soon be scheduled for a regular season race in Germany. Center-back Tom Brady, who has enjoyed playing in London and Mexico City throughout his career, is thrilled by the idea of ​​visiting Germany and spreading his love of the game to another growing fan base. “I think we all, here in the US, have such a love for the sport and for us as players it has been such a big part of our lives,” he said. “For us to be able to go to other countries and share this is a wonderful experience. Having the opportunity to go there and play, to show everyone why we love it so much is a great opportunity to “All of us, because I really believe. that people, once they engage with it, will see it as such an extraordinary sport to watch.” Coach Bruce Arians is one of the few members of the current Buccaneers organization who has previously experienced an American football game in Germany. As an assistant coach with the Kansas City Chiefs in 1990, the Aryans participated in a pre-season “American Bowl” game against the Los Angeles Rams in West Berlin. Since then, the Aryans have seen the extent of American football in Germany even when it plays in other parts of Europe. “Every time I have been to Europe I have met so many German fans,” said Ariani. “It’s just a wonderful group of fans who gather online and they know how to celebrate. I think American football is the biggest sport in the world and [it’s great] that we be able to set it up for each country and continue to grow the game. “

