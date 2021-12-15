Number 10 is falling apart: can Johnson achieve Christmas without another crisis? | Boris Johnson

As Boris Johnson made a last-minute call to shy holders in a Westminster’s panel room lined with wood panels, late Tuesday, reporters listening outside heard a loud banging of desks on the table, in what seemed like a show of support for the afflicted prime minister.

However, just over an hour later, the idea that he had gathered MPs behind him was exposed as a hoax, as 100 conservatives entered the lobby without, to oppose Covid’s approvals, a move he had insisted was essential. for pandemic treatment.

It was so managed on stage, complained a rebel, of the hastily called meeting that aimed to win them over to the Johnsons cause. The hand-picked loyalists hit the tables and asked supportive questions, they said, adding that it was like something outside the courtyard of Kim Il Sung, the founder of North Korea.

The Prime Minister removed the gate of the party, urging colleagues, do not believe what you read in the newspapers. But MPs say the scale of the rebellion was so great in part because they wanted to express their anger at what they see as the Downing Streets’ mishandling of the string of negative news about rallies breaking the deadlock.

When the result of the vote on Covid’s passage was announced, Johnsons’s aides were surprised that the rebellion was the second-largest to be suffered by a Conservative prime minister, made possible only by Theresa Mays’s first attempt to pass her Brexit deal in parliament.

At the time, Johnson himself was among the rebels, as he urged May to give up the Checkers, a reference to where the deal was reached. Helped to undermine him fatally and pave the way for his arrival at number 10.

Less than three years later, it is Johnsons authority that seems to have been shattered after a series of missteps from his noisy speech-raising speech to questions about funding his luxury renovation of apartment number 11.

Johnson photos on Tuesday showed he looked tired and disappointed.

A former minister traced the crisis to the failed attempt to prevent the punishment of humiliated MP Owen Paterson for paid lobbying. The Prime Minister has not been forgiven for the Paterson affair, consequently the waves of revenge are hitting, they said.

Tensions between allies of potential contenders for leadership are intensifying. Teams are actively recruiting in a more flagrant manner, according to an MP. Others said they were heard and asked how they would vote in an upcoming leadership contest, potentially in the spring.

Nadhim Zahawi supporters have announced him as the next prime minister, while Liz Truss has entertained groups of supporters. She regularly heads the cabinet league table published by the Conservative Home website, based on the views of basic Conservative members. In their last poll, Johnson came out 30th.

With MPs now leaving Westminster for the holiday season, Downing Street sources acknowledge that their only goal at this point is to spend Christmas without any further major setbacks.

An insider number 10 said Johnsons advisers were in panic, stressed and on another planet, and the Downing Street operation was disbanding.

Johnson is under pressure from colleagues to shake up his team, improve relationships with back players and avoid repeated misjudgments. But the old Conservatives wonder who would take on this task and whether Johnson would be willing to listen to them.

A source claimed that the Prime Minister had recently sought to persuade his former Chief of Staff Lord Eddie Lister to return to Downing Street, but that Lister was not eager to work alongside his successor, Dan Rosenfield.

Reports that David Canzini, a colleague of Australian election strategist Lynton Crosby, could be brought in on the orders of right-wing defenders, have been denied by the number 10.

As Transport Secretary Grant Shapps made clear during interviews Wednesday morning, the hope on Downing Street now is that with Plan B restrictions and revived boost stimulus, they can avoid being forced to take more urgent Covid action. on this side. of the festive season.

Shapps said he believed with some confidence that no new measures would be needed before Christmas, although Whitehall insiders admit the situation is moving fast.

The No. 10 insiders took some consolation from responding to Johnsons’s televised call to the nation Sunday night. Covid Recovery Group chairman Mark Harper has accused the prime minister of scaring people crazy, with his warning of an Omicron emergency.

Boris Johnson addresses the nation Sunday night. Photo: Reuters

But the next morning, queues outside vaccine centers were significantly longer as members of the public responded to the call to take the third blow.

It was a real step change, an insider at number 10 said, suggesting he was opposed to the idea that Johnsons authority is so shattered that the public will no longer give him a hearing on public health issues.

They said the reinforcing mission was now Johnson’s main focus, with the prime minister spending much of his time on it.

Some of his supporters were also encouraged by Johnsons’ performance in questioning the prime minister on Wednesday, in which he appeared less at the mercy of events than in the catastrophic outings of recent weeks.

I thought he gave Keir Starmer a good direction for his money, said a supporter who had voted against the government on Tuesday evening.

But while Johnson may be eager to beat the caps for the festive period, he faces at least three more serious challenges in the days ahead.

In the early hours of Friday morning, all eyes will be on North Shropshire, where conservatives are warning they may not be able to stay at the former Patterson headquarters, which should be extremely safe.

And the following days should also bring the report of Cabinet Secretary Simon Cases to a range of alleged parties on Downing Street; and ethics adviser Lord Geidts responded to the discrepancies between what Johnson told him about the apartment renovation and what the Election Commission found out.

Some lawmakers say they are waiting for the Geidt and Case investigations before seriously considering sending a letter to the 1922 Committee chairman. It would take 54 such letters to trigger a vote of no confidence in Johnson, though then, he could win it.

Others say they are willing to give him the benefit of the doubt until the new year, in the hope that he can repair his team, sharpen his actions, and give his desperate government a set of clear directions, determining what level will increase. really means.

Despite the anger against Johnson that was at record levels, a former minister warned not to pay it off yet. He is entirely Teflon. If anyone can get over this, it’s him.