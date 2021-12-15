National review of Arthur Labinjo-Hughes’s assassination to recommend changes by May 2022





Arthur Labinjo-Hughes (photo: West Midlands Police) The national government review of the circumstances following the assassination of Arthur Labinjo-Hughess will report by May next year and recommend improvements in local and national child protection practice. Annie Hudson, chairwoman of the Child Protection Practice Review Panel, will lead the first national investigation of her organizations and wrote to education secretary Nadhim Zahawi on Monday to propose it Terms of reference. The review will require: Decide what happened to Arthur during his lifetime and explore the agency involvement with all those in charge of caring for him.

Assess how the agencies acted to protect Arthur and what factors enabled or limited their ability to protect him from the abuse and neglect he suffered.

Analyze findings along with learning from other serious incidents and broader relevant evidence.

Make recommendations on how local and / or national protection practices and systems should change to protect children in the future. Working with respective defense partners in Solihull and Birmingham, we will seek to understand the details of what happened and why, Hudson wrote. We will listen carefully to understand the perspectives of all involved, especially the Arthurs family. Hudson said her panel had already begun reviewing all relevant Arthurs case documentation and would complete this initial phase in January. This will determine what happened and provide a preliminary analysis of the quality of practice and decision-making, she said. It will also identify the deepest and further lines of inquiry that will need to be considered before the review is completed. At the moment, I anticipate being able to publish the review by May 2022 at the latest, but I will be in a stronger position to confirm the dates once this initial review phase is completed. Hudson said she wanted the findings to directly inform and reform any legislative, policy or practice change. In response, Zahawi thanked Hudson for terms of reference and said it would ensure that the panel had the support it needed to make this work relevant properly. More on the Arthur Labinjo-Hughes case Other estimates In addition to the national review, Ofsted, the Quality of Care Commission, and police and probation inspectorates are conducting an urgent Joint Target Area (JTAI) inspection at agencies in Solihull, which will be reported by the end of February. Zahawi said the government will use the learning from both investigations to ensure that appropriate improvements are made in practice and systems both locally and nationally. The Solihull Council has also demanded an independent verification of the authorities’ involvement in Arthurs’s life. Meanwhile, a review of local child protection practice for the murder of Star Hobsons by her mother’s partner, written by an independent author, will be published in January 2022 with recommendations for child services and other Bradford agencies for better protect children in their care. The lesson from this review will also contribute to the governments’ national review of the circumstances following the assassination of Arthur Labinjo-Hughess. Meanwhile, the care reviewer, who was scheduled to publish his final report next spring, said he would now await the findings of the national review and the JTAI, with a spokesman saying these would be nurtured by his work.

