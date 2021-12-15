



Backed by a global follower of nearly 10 million fans, the San Francisco 49ers today received confirmation that their compelling marketing, fan engagement, and commercial proposals for Mexico and the UK were approved by the National Football League (NFL), starting in 2022. With links established to both markets, the 49ers are proud to be one of only six teams to gain access to activate in two new overseas markets as part of the NFL’s initial activation of its International Marketing program at Home (IHMA), as ratified today by the NFL International Committee. “As longtime members of the NFL international committee, the 49ers know there has never been a better time to invest in markets like Mexico and the UK and we are honored to have been entrusted with these rights. from the NFL, “said Al Guido. 49th President. “The first-hand perspective we have gained from playing internationally in both countries and our continued investment in Leeds United offers our organization a strong appreciation for these markets. We thank Elevate Sports Ventures and Wasserman for their strategic support of this initiative and look forward to using unique strategies and compelling content to engage directly new members of Loyal Partners and corporations throughout Mexico and the UK. Fans looking to engage with the 49ers now, especially those in Mexico and the UK, can do so through the wide range of existing club content channels. They encourage fans in Mexico and the UK to follow the @ 49ers Tweet AND Instagram, @ SanFrancisco49ers at Facebook, download the 49ers app from Apple App Store or Google Play, and visit 49ers.com for daily content updates. Fans who prefer content in Spanish can also follow us @ 49ersESP Tweet and visit 49ers En Espaol at 49ers.com and to YouTube. Fans in Mexico, the UK and around the world are also encouraged to join the cloud Supporter Club 49 to get curated team merchandise, unique content and experience exclusively for members. “The 49ers have been an innovative and comprehensive organization on and off the field throughout our 75-year history, placing our brand in a favorable position to maximize fan growth and engagement in both Mexico and the UK,” said Alex Chang , Chief of 49ers. Marketing Officer. “With a solid base of existing fans in both countries that rank in the top quarter of all NFL teams, we are excited about the opportunity to actively grow Loyalists globally. Our goal is to enable fans to be “Loyal to the Gulf” no matter where they live or where they are from. The International HMA Program will allow us to do just that. “ For Spanish-speaking fans, the 49ers began laying the groundwork three years ago with the launch of the team’s comprehensive Spanish-language content strategy featuring live game broadcasts and daily coverage on 49ers.com, an initiative that will expand with activation of the new IHMA rights team in Mexico. Starting in 2018, the team has produced live broadcasts on Spanish radio for every game of the 49s. The current broadcast team features Jesus Zarate in play-after-play and Telemundo’s Carlos Yustis as the color commentator. The duo also introduces the club’s weekly studio show “Los 49ers”, bringing fans the latest news and information about the team in Spanish. Original Spanish articles and content are also produced for 49ers.com and Tweet. In terms of community engagement, the 49ers Foundation has translated many of its programs directly into Spanish through the 49ers EDU and 49ers PREP. The 49ers PREP partnered with the NFL Mexico to offer a Spanish version of their virtual four-week flag football camp, on request, while the 49ers EDU translated Digital game book in Spanish, so that a young population of students could learn STEAM concepts through the game of football. “Continuing our long-term organizational focus on diversifying our local market revenue streams to rank among the leaders in the NFL, we are excited to set out our proven partnership strategies and activations to work in Mexico and MB for current and new partners, “he said. Brent Schoeb, 49ers Chief of Revenue. “We have multi-year plans for commercial development in these markets and look forward to bringing customizable partnership packages to brands in Mexico and the UK.” With today’s announcement, the 49ers look forward to expanding its marketing programs, corporate partnerships and award-winning community programs like the 49ers EDU and 49ers PREP in Mexico and the UK for a term of at least five years starting January 1, 2022. While the 49ers look forward to announcing more detailed plans for the new year, fans in Mexico and the UK can expect the team activations to also include country-specific digital and social content, fan events, retail promotions and more. Between Mexico and the UK, the 49ers have played a total of three regular-season international matches in team history with a 2-1 record. The 49ers played their first game of the NFL regular season outside the United States in 2005 ahead of a record 103,467 fans at the Estadio Azteca in Mexico City, a 31-14 loss to the Arizona Cardinals. The 49ers have played twice in London at Wembley Stadium and have won both games, 24-16 against the Denver Broncos in 2010 and 42-10 against the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2013. The NFL’s new IHMA program includes a commitment to play more International Games, ensuring that all 32 clubs play at least one international game in the next eight seasons. While the NFL intends to allocate clubs to play internationally in their IHMAs, clubs are not excluded from playing in other priority international markets such as Canada and Germany. Furthermore, clubs are allowed to submit future market proposals for consideration by the NFL International Committee each spring beginning in 2023.

