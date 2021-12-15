The International Trade Commission bans the import and sale of Roku products

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz .– (TELI BIZNES) – Universal Electronics Inc. (UEI) (NASDAQ: UEIC), the global leader in universal wireless control solutions for home entertainment and smart home appliances, announced today that the United States International Trade Commission (ITC or Commission) has publicly announced the final favorable definition in the case of infringement of UEI patents against Roku, Inc. (Roku), concluding that some Roku products infringe a UEI patent and prohibit the import and sale of these products. The orders will be finalized on January 9, 2022, after the expiration of the presidential review period.

We took this action to protect our highly innovative intellectual property from unauthorized use by Roku and we are pleased that the ITC recognized Roku’s infringement and ordered its prohibition, said Richard A. Firehammer, Jr. SVP and UEIs Adviser General. Now that the full Commission opinion is publicly available, the clear and decisive victory of the UEIs is clear to all. The ban on Roku’s Import and Sales Commission is an important step in the process of preventing Roku from continuing to use UEI technology illegally. Even now, we believe Roku continues to infringe on the patent that was found to be infringing, despite its efforts to design its infringement with the latest software updates. These updates coincide with the degraded performance of the Roku product, as evidenced by recent media reports and consumer protests. We look forward to working with U.S. Customs and Border Protection to ensure that Commission orders prohibiting imports of Roku products that violate the law are properly enforced. The UEI will continue to take all necessary actions to put an end to Rokus’s illegal activities.

The ITC Opinion made it clear that Rokus products infringe six different U.S. Patent UEI claims no. 10,593,196 and rejected Rokus’s request to circumvent the ITC ban. Referring to the UEI evidence as substantial, impressive and dispositive, the Commission issued a limited exemption order preventing Rock from importing any infringement televisions, set top boxes, remote controls, transmitters and sound tapes.

Importantly, the Commission made it clear that Roku will have to prove to Customs, in the judgment of Customs, that the products that Roku wants to import have no infringement and are therefore not excluded from entry. We do not believe that Roku can withstand this burden and starting January 9, 2022, any product that Rokus violates will be exempt from imports, Mr. Firehammer said.

A copy of the ITC Final Determination is available in its entirety here. The UEI also brought patent infringement cases against Rock in the U.S. District Court for Central California. These cases (Case Numbers: 8: 18-cv-01580 and 8-20-cv-00701) allege infringement of fourteen UEI patents in both cases and are currently awaiting Rokus’ final settlement. Bipartisan Challenges of review (IPR) filed against UEI patents and pending final resolution of ITC investigation, including any IPR and ITC investigation appeal. In District Court cases, the UEI alleges that Roku began copying the intellectual property of the UEIs without permission or payment, after engaging with the UEI and gaining access to details regarding the UEI proprietary technology under a confidentiality agreement. Years ago.

The world’s leading consumer electronics brands and entertainment service providers license the UEI portfolio of cloud computing technology QuickSet, software and solutions. QuickSet Cloud is built on a comprehensive UEI device knowledge base and enables automated device detection, configuration and control of home and smart home entertainment equipment and services. The UEI holds more than 600 patents issued or pending in the US.

About Universal Electronics Inc.

