South Korea’s largest dairy company apologizes for video ad that implies women are cows





“We sincerely apologize to anyone who may have felt embarrassed by the video of the milk ad uploaded to Seoul Milk’s official YouTube channel on the 29th of last month,” said Seoul Milk parent company Seoul Dairy Cooperative in a statement on its official website. December 8th.

The ad provoked a public backlash and sparked a debate about sexism in the country. Some social media users also said that she justified secretly making films of women – a crime known as ‘molka’ that has become a problem prevalent in South Korea in recent years.

The deleted video now shows a man holding a camera and wandering through the countryside somewhere in Cheorwon-gun, Gangwon province.

A spokesman confesses: “We finally managed to capture their images in a place where nature has been kept clean.” He then arrives at a stream, where women in white clothes are drinking water and lying down in a meadow.

The male voice continues, “we decided to approach carefully, who drink pure water from pure nature, eat organic diet and live peacefully in a pleasant environment.” As the husband gets closer to the people, he accidentally steps on a twig and disturbs the group, which turns into cows. When the ad was posted, social media users went to YouTube, leaving comments including “It makes me sick” or “It’s too much,” according to CNN affiliate JTBC. Seoul Milk insisted there were men in the video too, but they were indistinguishable, JTBC reported. At first, Seoul Milk said the ad was received differently from how it was intended, adding that the company wanted to focus on the organic origin of their product. The company insisted that they did not intend to describe women as cows, as some internet users had suggested. However, the company later deleted the video so as not to cause further inconvenience, JTBC reported. “We are taking this issue seriously and will pay more attention and review to prevent similar problems in the future,” the company said in its apology.

