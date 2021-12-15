Canadians were told to avoid non-essential international travel as Omicron spreads





Ottawa (CNN) Canada issued a travel advice to its citizens on Wednesday urging them to avoid all non-essential international travel as the Omicron variant spreads worldwide. “We see the situation abroad and we are afraid and worried about what might happen to Canadians who would choose to go abroad in the coming weeks,” Jean-Yves Duclos, Canada’s health minister, told a news conference. Wednesday. “The situation abroad is already dire in many countries and will get worse very soon. So we are afraid of what might happen to them if they choose to travel. And once they have left Canada, we can do very little. “to help them,” he said. While Canadian government officials indicated that further restrictions may be announced in the coming days, the US-Canada border remains open and those traveling by land do not need to take a negative Covid-19 test if their journey is longer. shorter than 72 hours and they are fully vaccinated. In addition, Canada is still allowing foreigners to enter for business and leisure, provided they are vaccinated and give a negative Covid-19 test upon entry. Stricter travel measures may still come Officials said they could not rule out imposing stricter measures in the coming days. The current counseling will last for at least four weeks. “We are constantly re-evaluating, so when we think we need to change our policies, we will announce it as soon as possible, but for now, we are monitoring and evaluating it,” said the Minister of Transport. Omar Alghabra during the press conference. Public health officials have warned in recent days that Canadians remain vulnerable to the Omicron variant despite high levels of vaccination, and that a rapid increase in Covid-19 cases in Canada was an option in the coming weeks. “Omicron’s growing threat” “I know the growing threat posed by Omicron is not something any of us want to face, especially now just before the holidays. I know we’re all tired, we’re all tired of Covid. But I think We all also understand that after 21 months of fighting this virus and doing a pretty good job as a country, that difficult decisions are made quickly and careful behavior is rewarded, “said Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland when announcing the travel advice. Canada’s reinforcing distribution is growing in many provinces. Federal officials say there are about 16 million doses on hand and more to come. Federal ministers indicated that the supply of booster doses would last for at least a few weeks. Main image: An Air Canada plane at Montreal-Pierre Elliott Trudeau International Airport (YUL) on October 3, 2021. (Photo by Daniel Slim / AFP via Getty Images)

