Go to Acereros? The NFL gives Mexico Steelers as an international home marketing zone





The Pittsburgh Steelers have long been one of the most popular teams in Mexico. Now, the NFL has made it official that the Steelers terrain, in part, lies south of the border. Mexico was designated a Steelers International “Home Marketing Area” for a five-year term starting in 2022. According to a story posted on the NFL official Web page, the rights to trade in eight countries were divided into 26 teams. The Steelers are one of nine – most of any foreign country – given to Mexico. The Home Marketing Area (HMA) has traditionally covered an area within a 75-mile radius of their stadium, in which teams are allowed to trade themselves. According to the history of the league, the international HMA program gives certain teams “the right to pursue activities in that international market that are consistent with what they can do in their local HMA. This includes personal and digital marketing, corporate sponsorship sales, fan events and activities, merchandise sales and co-marketing relationships with other sports and entertainment properties on the market. ” @ steel from the heart, we have good news for you! ????????

The NFL Mexico and Pittsburgh Steelers will start an alliance during HMA to generate content in Spanish and bring us closer to Mexican fans. pic.twitter.com/x4ZNUIA57e – NFL Mxico (@nflmx) December 15, 2021 Other franchises that have access to Mexico are the Arizona Cardinals, Dallas Cowboys, Denver Broncos, Houston Texans, Kansas City Chiefs, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers. The Steelers have been known south of the border since their dynasty in the 1970s. They played a pre-season game in Mexico City in 2000. The NFL in recent years has played regular season matches in international countries, mainly England. All teams will play at least one international match during a current eight-season period, and it has long been speculated that the Steelers would play their own in Mexico. Other countries that gave teams their marketing ground were the United Kingdom (divided into six franchises), Germany (four franchises), Spain (two), Canada (two), Australia, Brazil and China. Hey, Steelers Nation, get the latest Pittsburgh Steelers news here.

Chris Adamski is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Chris by email at [email protected] or via Twitter .

