Virtual care now available to all Nova Scotians without a GP after successful piloting

Virtual care is now available to any Nova Scotian on the waiting list for a family doctor or nurse following a successful pilot program.

The program, called VirtualCareNS, started in the spring and was initially made available to people in the northern and western health areas who were on the health authority’s waiting list for a primary care provider.

“Because of its success, we are now offering this service extensively to all Nova Scotians,” Dr. Gail Tomblin Murphy, vice president of research, innovation and discovery for Nova Scotia Health. Halifax Morning Information Wednesday.

“So we grew up in the northern and western areas and now in the central area as well as the eastern area.”

In November, More than 81,000 Nova Scotians were on the province’s waiting list of doctors , by more than 60 percent from the same time last year.

This program is designed to help those who do not have a GP have access to medical appointments for things like prescription refills, illness and minor injuries and aches and pains, without having to go to the emergency department.

Tomblin Murphy said the program will also help people in need of sexual health and mental health services.

In September, when Prime Minister Tim Houston announced the expansion, he said the widespread lack of access to primary care had a negative impact on the entire health care system.

8:34The project to provide virtual care for Nova Scotians without a family doctor runs across the province The Department of Health and Welfare has extended a pilot project that provides virtual care for people who do not have a family doctor throughout the province. We hear how this can help alleviate the shortage of doctors in Nova Scotia. 8:34

Tomblin Murphy said she is already seeing an improvement for virtual care patients and the healthcare system.

“There are many, many factors that actually affect our emergency rooms and access and flow issues, but we are seeing some promising findings from the impact of this innovative solution in Nova Scotia,” she said.

How it works

Tomblin Murphy said registration emails have already started being sent to people in need of a family practice register.

She said the registration will require a Nova Scotia health card number and some personal information that is usually required during doctor visits.

Once a patient registers, he or she will be able to request an online appointment, which will connect them with a receiving person who will help assess their need.

If the virtual care appointment is deemed necessary, the patient will be placed in a queue, which usually only lasts about 29 minutes.

“The beauty is because we had virtual care as a result of COVID which is a kind of silver lining of COVID, it’s like going to your GP,” Dr. Maria Alexiadis, Senior Medical Director of Primary Health Care. and Nova Scotia Health Chronic Disease Management Network, said Informative Breakfast.

Alexiadis, who is also a family doctor, said she is already providing virtual care for her regular patients, which has worked well during the pandemic.

She expects similar results to people on the doctor’s waiting list and hopes this will provide them with better and more consistent access.

She said information on medical history will be stored for future online visits.

“When you’re on a virtual tour and it’s on video calling, you can actually see things [like] if it is a skin rash, and then make your clinical judgment and do the prescriptions or the next steps “, said Alexiadis.

“So on this particular platform, you can not only make a diagnosis and send prescriptions to the place the patient prefers to go to, but you can also make referrals to specialists, laboratory tests and diagnostics.”