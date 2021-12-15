Where to get a Covid-19 test for international travel to Florence





Many countries require a negative Covid-19 test result to travel. Check travel tips for your country before you leave. Here is a list of places that offer testing suitable for the Covid-19 trip to Florence. This private clinic in Piazza della Indipendenza offers rapid antigen testing for 25 euros (10 percent discount if you pay online). Test results are given for 15-20 minutes deletion. Available by reservation Monday through Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and Saturday morning; also available until 15:00 on Mondays and Thursdays. PCR testing costs 105 euros (10 percent discount if you pay online) and can be booked Monday through Friday, 9: 30-12 noon, Saturday, 8: 30-10: 30. The results are given within six hours and the report is automatically given in English as well. You must have a valid passport or ID card. Medical testing company Synlab offers real-time PCR testing at 13 locations across Florence. To make a reservation call +39 055 4211617 or book online at online.synlab.it. Results are usually available between 24 and 36 hours. You can request a report in English within 24 hours of taking the test. PCR tests cost 50 euros, plus 50 euros for guaranteed test results within 24 hours and an extra 10 euros to get the report in English. Dr. Kerr has cared for the medical needs of English speakers in Florence since 1998. His clinic in central Florence (piazza Mercato Nuovo 1) offers rapid viral antigen tests for 50 euros, which includes test and certification in English or English and Italian. . . Tests are only available Monday through Friday, never on weekends. To schedule an appointment, send an email indicating your desired date / time in the subject line and the number of tests required for [email protected] If you need the test today or tomorrow, write Urgent before the date / hour request in the subject line. Dr. Kerr does not offer PCR tests. Biomolecular diagnostics Located on the west side of Florence (via Nicola Porpora 5), ​​Biomolecular Diagnostic offers fast Covid-19 antigen testing and PCR, which can be booked by calling +39 570762 or sending an email [email protected] www.biomoleculardiagnostic.com Florence Airports If all else fails, you can be tested at Florence Airport, where Misericordia performs serological tests, PCR and rapid antigens before departure and upon arrival. Tests are performed before entering the airport daily between 8:00 and 15:00. . Book onlinehere. Serological tests cost 15 euros; rapid antigen tests: 20 euros (35 euros for those who do not have a plane ticket or boarding pass); PCR tests: 75 euros. Pisa Airport offers exactly the same service (tests are performed at Check-in B). This private hospital 30 minutes from Florence to San Francesco Pelago offers online test results. Quick antigen tests are available by reservation only Monday to Friday from 7:00 to 08:30 for 15 euros; results within 30 minutes. PCR tests are available Monday through Friday for 80 euros; Results within 48-72 hours. Email [email protected] or call +39 055 8391400 from Monday to Saturday, from 07:00 to 19:00. www.visitforestofdean.it

