Why Britain thinks Omicron infected 200,000 people on Monday





It was an amazing number. On Monday, British Secretary of Health Sajid Javid said in a televised session of Parliament that around 200,000 people across the country were becoming infected with the Omicron variant of the coronavirus that day. The figure was nearly four times the number of new coronavirus cases officially reported that day, and it made headlines across the country. Prime Minister Boris Johnson made it part of his rationale for imposing new social restrictions and vaccine requirements. The coronavirus is clearly spreading explosively in Britain now, and the country reported more than 78,000 new cases on Wednesday, the highest overnight figure since the pandemic began. And the government confirmed as of Wednesday, at least 10,017 people in the country had contracted the Omicron variant to date. Only a sample of positive tests is checked to see which variant is included, so the true total for the Omicron is certainly much higher. But the horrible figure offered by Mr. Javid did not come from the count of test results. It was an estimate generated by a mathematical model that reflects current social behavior and an Omicron case model that doubles approximately every two days. He raised the alarm not only in Britain pandemic-weary, but also in many other countries that are watching closely for signs of how quickly the new variant could spread to a highly vaccinated population.

Britain is a good place to look for data. She has been a leader in Covid-19 vaccinations and in the genomic sequence needed to detect and trace variants. One reason Britain has confirmed so many Omicron cases, compared to 2,629 reported so far throughout the European Union, is that British scientists are looking for it resolutely. (So ​​far, only one person in Britain is known to have died after contracting the variant, which was first identified in Africa in late November.) Another reason for Omicron’s high numbers in Britain may be that the limitations of the British pandemic tend to be much less concentrated than those of its European counterparts. After Mr. Johnson lifted almost all social restrictions last summer, many people eagerly resumed social gatherings and stopped wearing masks in crowded places. Now, with some scientists predicting an increase in hospitalizations worse than last winter, government critics wondered if Mr. Javid to reveal the horrific assessment Monday was an attempt to encourage people to take warnings more seriously and speed up vaccinations. This is a reverse calculation, said Simon R. Clarke, an associate professor of cell microbiology at the University of Reading. That’s about how fast it can expand in the short term, he added. Of course, it can not go on forever.

Government mathematics was partially laid out a technical conference Friday. Researchers know that the true number of coronavirus infections in the population far exceeds the number of reported cases, because not all those who are infected get sick and many who experience symptoms are not tested.

Only a handful of positive tests are sent for genetic sequencing, the safest way to confirm which variant has caused an infection. But researchers know that PCR tests are able to detect a deletion in a virus gene which is a fairly reliable signal of the Omicrons presence. That marked 705 possible Omicron cases in the week ending Nov. 30. Coronavirus Pandemic: Key Things to Know Card 1 of 4 The US exceeds 800,000 deaths. Deaths from Covid in the United States exceeded 800,000 the highest known number of any country. About 75 percent of the 800,000 deaths involved people aged 65 and over. One in 100 elderly Americans has died from the virus. Pilula Pfizers Covid. A study of oral treatment of Covid by Pfizers confirmed that it helps avoid serious diseases, even from the Omicron variant, the company announced. Pfizer said treatment reduced the risk of hospitalization and death by 89 percent if given within three days of the onset of symptoms. Using these figures, the researchers estimated that 1,219 Britons captured the Omicron variant on November 30, and that the figure doubled every 2.5 days. At that rate, the newsletter said, more than a million people a day would be infected with it by Christmas, though building immunity and changes in human behavior would probably slow the trend before that time. The figure quoted by Mr. Javid on Monday appeared to be based on an even shorter doubling time of about 1.9 days, two outside experts said an indication that government forecasts were growing at a more pessimistic pace. The health agency did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Analysts said the government, which has been widely criticized for communication failures during the pandemic, had failed to explain to the public how it had achieved its assessment. My main problem is how these numbers are communicated, not necessarily with the numbers themselves, said David Spiegelhalter, a statistician at Cambridge University. The main thing is that there is a huge amount of this variant around, it will get worse and millions of people will get it. This is a reasonable message to put. But the accuracy of the numbers is another matter.

