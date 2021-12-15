Canada imposes new international travel ban, but instead tells citizens to cancel non-essential travel





Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will announce a new travel ban, according to numerous media in his country. (Photo by Dave Chan) AFP through Getty Images

This news was updated at 16:15 on December 15th. or Numerous Canadian news media outlets had predicted, the government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeaus today announced a new piece of advice for its citizens to avoid non-essential international travel in an effort to slow the spread of the omicron variant of the coronavirus. < position="top" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-top"/> More than one government official had told the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation and Radio Canada that Trudeau and the prime ministers from the Canadian provinces held a phone call last night in which they discussed the return to much stronger travel restrictions. Among the proposals presented in the call was a new ban on all non-essential foreign travelers to Canada, including those from the United States, and stricter quarantine and testing measures for travelers allowed to enter Canada, including Canadians. returnees and permanent residents. But no decision was made then, according to those reports. At the very least, Trudeau was expected to advise Canadians not to travel abroad, according to a Reuters report citing a source who spoke on condition of anonymity. Canada’s border with the United States reopened in August to fully vaccinated U.S. citizens and permanent residents after being closed for more than 16 months for non-essential travel during the pandemic. To enter Canada, all travelers must use the ArriveCAN government vaccine passport application, which allows travelers to upload passport information, as well as Covid-19 vaccination data and PCR test results. We are in the middle of a global wave of a variant that just turns out to be extremely, extremely, extremely sticky, said Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland. CBCs Power and Politics yesterday. We have a chance to keep this under control. But we can only do this if we all really act and the federal government is committed to doing its part. Earlier today, Trudeau told reporters that Canadians will need to be vigilant and make careful decisions for Christmas. reported CBC. < position="topx" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-topx-1"/> At a news conference Wednesday afternoon, the government did not announce a travel ban, but instead issued official advice to Canadians to cancel any future trips abroad. Those who planned to travel, I say very clearly, now is not the time to travel, said Health Minister Jean-Yves Duclos at the conference. The rapid spread of the omicron variant on a global scale makes us fear the worst. While Canadian officials have left the door open for more restrictions in the future, the US-Canada border remains open. Fully vaccinated travelers can enter, provided they can show a negative Covid-19 test taken within 72 hours of entry.

