Fans will watch free next-generation NASCAR cars at Daytona International Speedway during the Jan. 11 test session

Fans are invited to the World Racing Center to witness the most anticipated cars in the history of the sport, which will debut points on February 20 DAYTONA 500

DAYTONA BEACH, FL (December 15, 2021) In anticipation of the debut in the 2022 NASCARs Next Gen car race at the most prestigious NASCAR race – the DAYTONA 500 on February 20 – fans can visit the Daytona International Speedway icon on Tuesday, January 11, to get a free first look at the cars that will bring the look of the stock car to NASCAR.

The World Race Center will be open to fans during the first day of what will be a two-day test session (January 11-12) for the next-generation NASCAR Cup Series cars at 31-grade Daytonas banking. Fans will be able to witness the action from 12: 00-20: 00 ET on selected front-row seats, as well as on the UNOH Fanzone field, which will allow a closer look at the teams as they prepare the cars to go on the right track.

Both parking and entry will be free. For front-facing seats, fans will park in the middle of the road (accessible from Turn 1 Drive) and enter the venue at Axalta Injector. For those going to UNOH Fanzone, they will enter Gate 40 off Williamson Blvd. and follow the signs in the on-site parking areas and the entrance to the UNOH Fanzone area. Visitors can register in advance to save time at the gates by logging in at https://www.daytonainternationalspeedway.com/next-gen-test.

With the level of excitement and energy around the next generation cars competing during the DAYTONA speed weeks Introduced by AdventHealth and 64th annual DAYTONA 500, the January 11 test will offer a special, free Preliminary event for our local community as well as loyal and brave fans from all over the country, said Daytona International Speedway President Frank Kelleher. It’s a great way for them to see these historic racing cars and experience our iconic Speedway. It will be a very rewarding feeling to see fans from our area – as well as those traveling to Daytona for a little glance – in our front seat and UNOH Fanzone during the test, and then a packed house a little over a month later for the DAYTONA 500.

The January Daytona test will mark the second time the Next Gen car has been on the asphalt 2.5 miles since the Daytonona initial test for the predicted cars was held earlier this year in September.

The Next Gen car, an collaboration of the brightest engineering minds in racing and the automotive industry, is designed to give drivers greater control. It will again put an emphasis on racing strategies, team personnel and vehicle configuration, while bringing back the look of cars in stock at NASCAR with the new Toyota TRD Camrys, Chevrolet Camaro ZL1s and Ford Mustangs. The cars, which were created to look like models available to fans in showrooms across the country, will use the latest technology to maximize performance, improve safety and deliver exceptional racing for fans.

For the DAYTONA 500 there is a limited number of tickets left for the front seats and racing fans should now act to take advantage of a host of DAYTONA 500 holiday packages, which are on sale for a limited time, offering up to 30% off discounts for DAYTONA Speedweeks Presented by AdventHealth events.

During the DAYTONA Speedweeks events Presented by AdventHealth, next-generation cars will enter the track in full competition on Thursday, February 17 during the Bluegreen Holiday Duel in the DAYTONA qualifying races.

For ticket information on the 2022 DAYTONA 500 and Bluegreen Vacations Duel races, as well as other Speedweeks Presented by AdventHealth events (Friday, February 18 NextEra Energy 250 for the NASCAR World Truck Series; Saturday, February 19 19 doubles – The Beef Its Whats For Dinner.300 for the NASCAR Xfinity series and Lucas Oil 200 Driven by General Tire for the ARCA Menards series), log in www.DAYTONA500.com or call 1-800-PITSHOP. Fans can stay connected to the Daytona International Speedway Tweet, Facebook AND Instagram for the latest highway news.

The Daytona International Speedway is a state-of-the-art motorsport facility and was awarded the prestigious Sports Business Journals SportsBusiness Award for Sports Facilities of the Year in 2016. The Daytona International Speedway is home to the American DAYTONA 500. Although the NASCAR Cup Series Event to open gets the most attention, as well as the largest audience in motorsport, the motorsport complex of about 500 hectares, also known as the World Racing Center, boasts the most varied racing schedule in the world. In addition to at least nine major event weekends, Speedway terrains are also widely used for events that include concerts, civic and social gatherings, car shows, photo shoots, production vehicle testing, and training on police motorcycles. The iconic venue will be the site of a host of motorsport events in early 2022, starting with the AHRMA Classic Motofest and Rolex 24 at DAYTONA in January, and 64thDAYTONA 500, which will debut the first point race for NASCARs Next Gen as part of the Speedweeks Introduced by AdventHealth, in February.

The National Association of Automobile Racing in Stock (NASCAR) is the sanctioning body for form no. 1 of motorsports in the United States and owner of the 16 major motor sports facilities of the nations. NASCAR consists of three national series (NASCAR Cup Series, NASCAR Xfinity Series and NASCAR Camping World Truck Series), four regional series (ARCA Menards Series, ARCA Menards Series East and West and NASCAR Whelen Tour Modified), one local base series (NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series) and three international series (NASCAR Pintys Series, NASCAR Peak Mexico Series, NASCAR Whelen Euro Series). The International Association of Motor Sports (IMSA) runs the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, the leading US sports car series. NASCAR also owns Motor Racing Network, Racing Electronics and ONE DAYTONA.