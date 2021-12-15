Canada bans conversion therapy – Philadelphia Gay News

In a major victory for sexual minority advocates, Canada has banned conversion therapy, a widely discredited practice that claims to change a person’s sexual orientation or gender identity.

The law makes it a crime to subject conversion therapy to someone in Canada, to take advantage of the practice, or to take a Canadian abroad to undergo conversion therapy elsewhere, such as the US, which has not banned this practice.

On Twitter, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said, His official: The legislation of our government banning the abominable and degrading practice of conversion therapy has received Royal Consent – which means it is now law. Canadian LGBTQ2, always stand up for yourself and your rights.

Canada is the last country to ban conversion therapy. Pseudo-scientific practice ranges from religious counseling to electric shock therapy and has been associated with severe psychological distress, according to JAMA, Journal of the American Medical Association, which is a peer-reviewed medical journal published 48 times a year by the American Medical Association. PGN has previously reported on conversion therapy and the need for a nationwide ban in the US

Other countries that have banned conversion therapy are Germany, Malta, Ecuador, Brazil and Taiwan. Detentions in some countries are only for minors, as in Germany. Others, like Malta, have passed bans on all citizens. In addition, the French parliament voted to ban conversion therapy on December 14th.

In the US, 20 states and Washington DC have banned conversion therapy for minors. Florida, Alabama and Georgia are in a federal court district with an order blocking conversion therapy bans. New Jersey was the first state to ban conversion therapy. Pennsylvania does not ban the practice, but there are bans in some cities, like Philadelphia. But people can cross the county boundary and find services. And almost no ban includes religiously based conversion therapies.

The commission says Hungarian law violates human rights standards

On December 14, the Venice Commission, a panel of experts from the Council of Europe human rights body, declared that Hungarian law banning the teaching of homosexuality and transgender issues in schools violated international human rights standards.

The legislation, which was passed in June and created multiple problems for LGBT + people in Hungary, has also received criticism from the European Union.

In July, the European Parliament voted for immediate legal action on a new law banning any description of homosexuality for those under 18 years of age.

The new legislation violated EU values, principles and law, MEPs said, noting that the law was another deliberate and premeditated example of the gradual dismantling of fundamental rights in Hungary.

The law prohibits the use of any written or other material seen as promoting homosexuality and gender transition in schools. The reason for the law is to prevent child abuse.

The PGN has been reporting on the growing radicalization of Hungary’s right wing under Prime Minister Viktor Orban for two years. Orban had previously received strong support from former US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, who committed Orban to be a signatory to the Pompeo Geneva Declaration, which stated that it had no international right to abortion, a flagrant stance religiously rejected by U.S. allies.

The statement also used pro-family language, supporting the role of the family as fundamental to society and as a source of health, support and care. All mentions of LGBT persons and families were excluded.

On December 14, the Venice Commission constitutional law experts concluded that the changes were not in line with international human rights standards and did not ensure that children had access to objective, non-biased information on gender identity and orientation. sexual.

In its assessment, the panel asserted the opposite: the changes contribute to creating a threatening environment where LGBTQI children may be subject to health-related risks, bullying and bullying.

The panel added: The changes leave room only for one-sided and one-sided teaching, opening the doors to stigmatization and discrimination of LGBTQI persons.

Orban faces re-election in 2022 and is being introduced as the defender of traditional Christian values ​​against LGBT ideology. Throughout the summer, Orban had put up government signs across the country asking: Are you afraid your child may be exposed to sexual propaganda?

The Orbans government claims that the anti-LGBT + law is intended to protect children, not to target the LGBT + community.

The Vatican apologizes for removing the link to gay rights

On December 13, a Vatican department apologized for “causing pain to the entire LGBTQ community” by removing from its website a link to source material from a Catholic group advocating for gay rights.

The link was in a webinar by the New Ways Ministry, a U.S.-based group that serves LGBTQ Catholics who feel excluded or marginalized from the Church.

The apology request was made from the website of the Synod of Bishops. The Synod is organizing a two-year global consultation process ahead of a meeting in Rome in 2023, which could change the way the Roman Catholic Church makes decisions. The Synod apologized and re-established the connection over the weekend following criticism on social media.

Thierry Bonaventura, communications manager for the synod, took personal responsibility for the removal of the links, saying on the synod website that this was for internal procedural reasons.

“This brought pain to the entire LGBTQ community, which once again felt left out,” he wrote. “I think I should apologize to all LGBTQ people and members of the Ministry of New Roads for the pain caused.”

Proponents of the Synod see the initiative, “For a Synodal Church: Unity, Participation, and Mission,” as an opportunity to change the dynamics of Church power and give a greater voice to Catholics, including women, and people in the margins of society, including LGBT +.

Conservative Catholics and clergy are concerned that the synod could erode the hierarchical structure of the 1.3 billion-member Church and change traditional doctrine.

The Ministry of New Roads webinar of more than an hour was organized by a professor from Fordham University in New York. His topics included how LGBTQ Catholics can contribute to the consultation process prior to the 2023 Rome summit.

The Ministry of New Ways was founded in 1977 by Sr. Jeannine Gramick, a Roman Catholic sister and Fr. Robert Nugent, a Roman Catholic priest. The ministry expanded their existing writing and speaking work on homosexuality in the years after 1971, with the aim of creating acceptance for gay and lesbian Catholics within the Roman Catholic Church. Since then, the group has included all LGBTQ persons in its ministry.

The Catholic Church teaches that homosexuals should be treated with respect and that while homosexual tendencies are not sinful, homosexual actions are.

The Synod’s pardon and restoration is the latest in a series of mixed signals sent by the Vatican about the role LGBT + Catholics can play in the Church.