Latest news updates: Demand for Qanta international bookings slowed after Omicron’s appearance





Qantas has become the latest airline to experience a booking slowdown, especially for international routes, due to the emergence of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. The Australian carrier said it was holding “substantial levels” of domestic bookings over the Christmas summer period and the southern hemisphere, prompted by the lifting in recent weeks of prolonged coronavirus restrictions across the country that have issued the suppressed demand. This moment, however, “slowed down in late November due to uncertainty about the Omicron variant, but there have been improvements recently,” the airline said in a market update Thursday, local time. Qantas said it had experienced “extremely strong” levels of bookings for new lines to Delhi from Sydney and Melbourne. However, he warned that there was a “significant drop” in the momentum of booking overseas flights following the discovery of the newest variant of the coronavirus concern. “The news of the Omicron variant had a clear impact on people’s confidence in booking international travel in particular, but we have not seen a large number of cancellations. “Many clients have strong intentions to travel if the border and quarantine settings are right and in recent days we have seen improvements in arrivals,” said Alan Joyce, chief executive. Qantas said it had to adjust resumption time for several overseas routes, including Hong Kong, Japan, New Zealand and Shanghai, in response to their extended border restrictions, and had suspended resumption of flights to San Francisco from Sydney and Brisbane. The airline said its international capacity growth had been slowed by these and other factors and now expected capacity to be at the bottom of forecasts for it to be 40-55 per cent of pre-Covid levels by the end of it. fiscal year next June. Qantas also announced that it had selected Airbus as the preferred aircraft to replace the Boeing 737s in its domestic fleet.

