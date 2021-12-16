The Cowboys announce expanded presence in Mexico





Traditionally known as Team America for nearly 50 years, the Dallas Cowboys are now officially moving to Mexico as well. The Cowboys announced Wednesday that the team has been granted a license to expand their international home marketing (HMA) zone in Mexico. This comes as the NFL aims to raise international awareness and excitement alongside selected clubs. “With this announcement, the NFL has opened the door for the Dallas Cowboys to connect more directly with our world’s strongest international fan base in Mexico,” said GM / Cowboys owner and president Jerry Jones. “We have a deep appreciation for our fans in Mexico, as their passion for the Cowboys has been felt by our pre-season games played in Mexico City (three times) and Monterrey (once). We are always looking for ways to “increased engagement. with our fans in Mexico and we’re grateful that the League has acknowledged that the Cowboys are uniquely positioned to help enhance the game of football in Mexico by growing our community of Cowboys fans.” Since 1960, the Dallas Cowboys have built a rich history with fans when they were one of the only NFL teams whose games were broadcast regularly and were the first NFL team to broadcast NFL games in Spanish. The Cowboys have played four pre-season games on Mexican soil, with three in Mexico City including the largest international crowd in history (112,376) at the famous Azteca Stadium in 1994 and one in Monterrey. Most recently, Isaac Alarcon, a Mexican attacking player who played college football at Tecnologico de Monterrey, signed with the team through the International NFL Player Road Program in 2020 and has spent the last two seasons with the team’s practice team. Alarcon’s signature has been widely celebrated throughout the Cowboys community. The Cowboys franchise has a strong brand and culture that resonates in Mexico and has built a passionate and ever-growing fan base, so it has been a priority for the team to reach the fans who live there and build a more direct relationship. With the best NFL club fan base in Mexico, the Dallas Cowboys continue to build followers and their already strong relationship with fans in Mexico on January 1, 2022. The team will connect with its fans in Mexico by holding events in person, collaborating with local fan clubs and collaborating with the NFL to provide opportunities to learn and play American football. The Cowboys will also seek to partner with local brands facing fans from Mexico’s sports and entertainment sectors and develop local social media channels to increase opportunities for fans to interact with the team and players. Mexico Cowboys fans can follow @smoscowboys/somoscowboys.com for Dallas Cowboys Mexico content and team updates.

