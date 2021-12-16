Typhoon Rai is rapidly strengthening as it approaches the Philippines





Rai currently has steady winds of 215 km / h (130 mph), making it the equivalent of a Category 4 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson hurricane wind scale.

Favorable conditions across the region, including very warm ocean waters and low wind shear, led to the strengthening of the storm from a tropical storm to a potentially catastrophic and high-level typhoon in the last 24 hours.

Additional boost is expected and the current forecast from the Typhoon Joint Warning Center is for Rai to reach speeds of 260 km / h (160 mph) on landing. That would make Rain the equivalent of a Category 5 storm or a super typhoon.

In the Philippines, the storm is known as Odette and is being monitored locally by the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA).

The outer storms are already spreading rain in the southern and central regions of the country and conditions will deteriorate rapidly in the coming hours. It’s already Thursday in the Philippines, and from Thursday morning to Friday morning, the rains are expected to be “dense to intense and sometimes torrential,” PAGASA said in its forecast bulletin early Thursday morning. More than 250 mm (10 inches) of rain will fall in parts of Mindanao and Visayas. Heavy rains are expected to cause major flooding, flash floods and landslides on higher ground. PAGASA has already released Tropical cyclone warning signal 3 for strong winds in the southern parts of Visayas and northern Mindanao. As the storm approaches the ground, on Thursday afternoon locally, PAGASA can raise the warning signal to 4 or even 5 – at the top of their chart. In addition to strong winds, floods and landslides, coastal regions will be on standby for three to four meters of storms and naval vessels will face extremely turbulent sea over the next few days. December storms are not uncommon In the Western Pacific, there is no defined “season” for tropical systems as there are in other basins such as the North Atlantic (June 1 through November 30). As activity peaks in late summer to early fall, storms can occur in any month of the year. The Philippines is no stranger to catastrophic storms in December. In the last decade, numerous intense and deadly storms have hit the region. In 2011, Tropical Storm Washi killed over 1,000 people in the southern Philippines and never reached typhoon status. The storm was relatively weak, but it rained large amounts of rain, leading to devastating floods and landslides during the night hours while people were sleeping. Just a year later, in December 2012, Bopha also hit the southern Philippine region of Mindanao. Bopha was much stronger than Washi, hitting the region like a super typhoon and killing more than 1000 people. The Philippines was also hit by strong and deadly typhoons in December 2014 (Hagup) and 2016, when Typhoon Nockten hit Christmas day.

