The Canadian government warns residents to avoid non-essential travel





For travelers from Canada who are not clear what to do about vacation plans at international destinations, the federal government issued new guidelines Wednesday that could bring down the scales: Consider canceling your trip. Since the beginning of November, Canada has seen a steady return in coronavirus cases, according to a December 10 epidemiology report published by the country’s public health agency. Now, with the rise of the Omicron variant which pushed travel restrictions across the globe connected to several countries in South Africa, the Canadian government has issued an advice against all non-essential travel just over a week before Christmas. To those who planned to travel, I tell them very clearly, now is not the time to travel, said the country’s health minister, Jean-Yves Duclos, at a press conference on Wednesday afternoon. The counseling will be in effect for four weeks and will then be re-evaluated. The government also plans to increase border testing, Mr Duclos said, and will provide more details in future announcements.

Epidemiology of December 10th report also shows that less than 1 percent of Covid-19 infections were contracted during international travel and that less than 1 percent were related to an exposure to someone who had traveled. However, Mr Duclos said travel avoidance was smart because Canadians abroad may not be able to access health care if they get sick while traveling. The situation abroad is already dire in many countries, Mr Duclos said. Once they have left Canada, we can do very little to help them. Fully vaccinated Canadians who travel by air or land for less than 72 hours will still be able to return home without providing evidence of a negative coronavirus test, said the country’s Transport Minister Omar Alghabra. Over 76 percent of Canadians are fully vaccinated, according to the federal data, with unvaccinated patients accounting for more than three-quarters of hospitalizations and deaths reported to the public health agency since November.

As the holidays approach, the country’s most populous province, Ontario, is recommending that personal gatherings be limited to 25 people as cases increase, fueled in part by the spread of new variants, including Omicron, which is estimated to infect 7.7 times more people than the Delta variant, provincial health experts reported. Provinces is competing to provide boosters and fast free antigen tests for Canadians during the holiday season, with an inventory of 16 million boosters currently available and 35 million fast tests scheduled for distribution by the federal government.

