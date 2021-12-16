Jacob Zuma should be returned to prison, regulates the South African judge





JOHANNESBURG Former South African President Jacob Zuma, who was released on bail in September, must return to serve the remainder of his 15-month sentence for appearing before a corruption probe, a judge has ruled. on Wednesday. The former president was jailed on negligence charges in June after opposing an order to appear before a corruption probe examining financial scandals that contaminated his position as the country’s leader from 2009 to 2018. Zuma, 79, applied for parole within a month of his incarceration and was granted parole after only two months in prison. It is not known when Mr. will return. Zuma in prison. After studying the verdict, the Department of Correctional Services said it would also launch an appeal, but gave no details on what reason. Lawyers e z. Zumas filed a motion to appeal the decision within hours of its issuance. They argued that the judge had ignored a statement by doctors that Mr. Zuma was eventually ill and said a correctional facility could not provide the necessary medical care. Sending him back to prison would be tantamount to the death penalty, which was abolished in 1995 in South Africa, they said in a statement.

At the time of the early release of Mr. Zumas, the correctional services department, said the move was prompted by a medical report, but did not provide further details on the former presidents’ health. Wednesday’s trial provided an insight. After being taken into custody in July to begin his sentence, Mr. Zuma was held in the medical ward of a prison near his home in Nkandla, in the rural north of KwaZulu-Natal province. Within a month, a doctor who examined him described Mr.’s condition. Zumas as disturbing, showing the unpredictability of his potentially life-threatening cardiac and neurological events. Another found that glucose, blood pressure, and kidney function were completely gone after just four weeks. The medical parole board rejected his request on the grounds that his illness was not terminal and could be managed by prison health workers. By z. Zuma was released after the national correctional services commissioner, Arthur Fraser, a political ally of Mr. Zumas overturned the board decision. Non-governmental groups and the country’s main opposition party, the Democratic Alliance, have asked the Supreme Court in Pretoria, the executive capital, to consider the measure. And on Wednesday, Judge Keoagile Matojane set aside the commissioners’ decision, calling it unreasonable and agreeing with the medical parole board that Mr. Zumas had not deteriorated permanently or reached an irreversible state. The judge rejected the claim of the commissioners that the continuation of the imprisonment of Mr. Zumas would lead to a repeat of the violence and looting that took place in South Africa in July shortly after Mr’s arrest. Zumas. The riots, which began as a demonstration demanding his release, quickly gained momentum in protest of wider economic discontent.

Following the trial, the South African Human Rights Commission called for calm, fearing that provocative messages on social media could lead to a repeat of the violence. The African National Congress, South Africa’s ruling party, said it would await the full response of correctional service departments before weighing in on the issue. Judge Matojane also ordered that the time that Mr. Zuma passed for medical conditional release not counting in his 15-month sentence. During that time, Mr. Zuma published a book, The words of a president: Jacob Zuma speaks, a narrative of his administration from his point of view.

