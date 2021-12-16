Check out the new Memphis FOX13 News Memphis International Airport competition

International
Memphis FOX13 News Memphis International Airport competition
MEMPHIS, Tenn – For several years, Competition B at Memphis International Airport has been under construction. This is a multi-million dollar project that, upon completion, will feature an entirely new design and provide an enhanced travel experience for flyers.
Airport executives had hoped to open the new competition this year, but COVID-19 and supply chain issues have delayed completion.
FOX13 took a look at what has been completed and the work still being done.
Glen Thomas, spokesman for Memphis International Airport, told FOX13 that the new competition would be appropriate when you leave the TSA. Thomas says the whole area will look different.
It is a completely new travel experience. We have more natural light. There is so much more room to move. We have all the new seats. We have received new works of art from local artists, Thomas said.
The chairs have been upgraded to include wireless technology. Passengers waiting for flights can put their cell phones in the armrest and their phones will be charged. There are also plug sockets under each seat.
Travelers will also notice many local restaurants and artwork in the new competition. Thomas said it was important to involve more local entities in the new design. New lounge areas are also available, with plugs for anyone who is waiting for their flight but wants a comfortable option. Thomas said there are also new options for kids.
For the first time, you have a children’s play area where kids can breathe a little extra steam and possibly make the travel experience a little less stressful for parents, Thomas said.
Thomas said a new lounge was created for patients and their families traveling to Memphis for treatment at St. Louis Children’s Hospital.
They were very excited about the hall of St. Judas. He will allow patients and their families to come in and rest, he said.
The central rotunda will also offer some entertainment for travelers.
We have a music scene where we can have live music performances. There is also a video chart, so when we do not have live performances, then we have local videos from local entities, Thomas said.
When you reach the end of the contest, some notable changes include space. Thomas told FOX13 that they doubled the width of the competition, going from 54 feet to 100 feet. A Grizzlies-inspired sports bar with large TVs will be open to passengers to spend time in front of flights.
While most of the competition is completed, Thomas said there is still a lot of work at ground level. Supply chain problems delayed delivery of some items.
The issue of supply chain has greatly affected us. Things like doors, door frames, water heaters have been hard to come by, Thomas said. Something we just got last week is drinking water systems for airlines. They are critical to airline operations. We’ve just introduced these, and they’re not even related, Thomas said.
Thomas said most of the remaining construction is concentrated in the area that will be the space for airline operations. Construction works will continue on the ground.
No specific date has been announced for when the competition will officially open. Airport executives hope for an opening in early 2022.
