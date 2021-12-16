The number of hungry in Asia-Pacific increases by more than 50 million since the advent of COVID-19 – World





According to the Asia-Pacific Regional Summary 2021 Food Security and Nutrition by FAO and UNICEF 15/12/2021 Bangkok, Thailand The food and nutrition security situation in Asia and the Pacific has deteriorated as more than 375 million people in the region faced hunger in 2020, an increase of 54 million compared to last year, according to a recently published joint report by Food and Food and the United Nations Agricultural Organization (FAO) and the United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF). As hunger has increased, so has insufficient access to nutritious foods. According to 2021 Asia-Pacific Regional Summary of Food Security and Nutrition, in this region alone, more than one billion people did not have access to proper food by 2020 – an increase of almost 150 million people in just one year. The high cost of a healthy diet, and persistently high levels of poverty and income inequality, continue to keep healthy diets out of reach for the 1.8 billion people in the Asia-Pacific region. A negative trend worsened with the advent of COVID-19 In recent years, progress has stalled in reducing the number of malnourished and the prevalence of some nutritional indicators, such as the growing stagnation in children under five, was already very high, as reported last year. Since then, the situation has worsened. While it is not yet possible to fully determine the damage caused to food safety and nutrition by COVID-19, the pandemic has had a serious impact in the region. Even countries that initially reported a limited number of COVID-19 cases experienced the negative effects of control measures, combined with people’s health concerns, which led to a sharp contraction in economic activity in the region and around the world. Interruptions in food supply chains only added to the problems. One way forward The situation could have been worse without the response of the governments and the impressive social protection measures they imposed during the crisis. In building better food environments, future agri-food systems will need to provide better production, better food, a better environment, and a better life. To do this, FAO and UNICEF state that the focus should be on meeting the needs of small family farmers and indigenous peoples in the region. Food systems should also prioritize the dietary needs of vulnerable groups, including young children and women. Commitments have been made to ensure recovery and there is opportunity to begin the hard work of advancing food security and nutrition through the transformation of agri-food systems such as the United Nations Food Systems Summit, the Growth Nutrition Summit and the United Nations Conference for Climate Change 2021 (COP26). Implementing these commitments will be necessary to meet the second Sustainable Development Goal, SDG2, to eradicate food insecurity and malnutrition. CONTACT Allan Dow, FAO Regional Communications Officer, [email protected]

Shima Islam, UNICEF Regional Communications Specialist, [email protected]

