Cases of the flu and Covid-19 are on the rise in most of the US

There is growing concern that an increase in Omicron cases, coupled with an increase in Delta cases and an increase in flu cases, could overwhelm health systems this winter, as well as lead to the need to increase Covid testing capacity. -19, Lori Tremmel Freeman, told CNN on Wednesday the chief executive of the National Association of County and City Health Officers (NACCHO).

“It’s the combination. It’s a kind of perfect storm of public health impacts here with Delta already affecting many areas of the country and jurisdictions,” Freeman said. “We do not want to defeat systems anymore.”

“We know the flu is coming back and it is already starting to reappear in many places in the United States,” Patel said.

Now, health officials and doctors are preparing for more illnesses this winter.

“It makes sense for us to be prepared”

The nation continues to face the coronavirus pandemic and health officials are worried about adding flu patients to this burden.

“It makes sense for us to be prepared and maintain vigilance for the flu,” Patel said.

He added that flu activity is unpredictable.

“Last year or last season – indeed, in the last 18 months – we have not had flu activity in the United States and minimal activity globally in the southern hemisphere or the northern hemisphere. And that really does not has happened before since we “had surveillance for the flu,” Patel said. “The jury is still out for reasons why this did not happen.”

In the first week of December, 841 people were admitted to US hospitals with the flu, according to the CDC. That’s more than a week ago, when there were 496 new flu admissions.

“Overall, flu activity is still low; however, an increasing number of positive flu tests have been reported by clinical and public health laboratories in recent weeks,” he said. The CDC said in its weekly flu report . Most influenza viruses were detected in young people, aged 5 to 24, but the percentage of flu virus detection in adults 25 and older has increased in recent weeks.

At the end of November, The CDC said flu activity has increased has been discovered among young people and college students, which could mean the start of a new flu season. The agency also noted that while the flu and the virus that causes Covid-19 both circulate, the combination could stress healthcare systems across the United States.

Worry about a winter wave

“We are already in a growing Delta,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, for CNN’s Wolf Blitzer on Wednesday night.

“Cases are increasing. We have an average of about 117,000 cases. We have an increase in the percentage of hospitalizations. The deaths are still over a thousand,” Fauci said. “Then, looking over the shoulder, the Omicron variant we know from what is happening in South Africa and the UK is a highly contagious virus.

“That’s why we’re encouraging people, if they’ve not been vaccinated, to get vaccinated, but, equally important, those who have been fully vaccinated get a booster.”

The United States is averaging 119,888 new Covid-19 cases each day, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, as of Wednesday. This is about 50% higher than a month ago.

The United States now also averages 1,261 deaths each day, according to the JHU. This is 5% higher than a month ago.

According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, there are now 67,306 people hospitalized with Covid-19. For more than two months, hospitalizations have increased and this is 43% higher than a month ago.

This January, the United States may face an increase in Covid-19 cases, with the Omicron variant contributing to the winter wave, according to modeling data presented to state and local health officials during a CDC call. on Tuesday.

But this is only a possible scenario.

The CDC told CNN in a written statement Tuesday that the agency “regularly discusses planning scenarios with public health officials across the country” and Tuesday’s discussion “was part of a regularly scheduled meeting organized by the CDC COVID Response 19 with the leaders of the four public health organizations ”.

The statement noted that the CDC was “preparing for a range of scenarios” involving the Omicron variant and that part of Tuesday’s meeting was devoted to “discussing results from various Omicron-related modeling groups” – but not the CDC, Department of US Introduced Health and Human Services or US government models.

Modeling information, along with data from Europe, show that the number of Covid-19 cases caused by the Omicron variant has the potential to double every two days, NACCHO Freeman told CNN.

“When you think about how this virus has the potential to double every two days, then within two weeks, we’re going to face a lot of Omicron cases,” said Freeman, who was part of Tuesday’s call.

“This modeling means that sometime in January, we will be in another phase of recognizing Omicron, perhaps even as a predominant virus. However, we are still learning about severity, transmissibility,” Freeman said. “The data is coming out from all over the world.”

The percentage of Omicron cases in the United States is expected to “continue to grow in the coming weeks,” said CDC director Dr. Rochelle Walensky during a virtual conference at the White House Wednesday. She added that early data suggest that Omicron is more transmissible than Delta, with a doubling time of about two days.

While the Delta variant continues to cause the largest number of Covid-19 cases in the United States, Omicron has gone from causing 0.4% of cases in the week ending December 4 to 2.9% of cases in the week ending December 11. . according to CDC data

Currently, CDC data show that Delta causes 96.8% of cases.

“We are definitely seeing an increase in both infections.”

Dr. Christina Johns, a pediatrician in Annapolis, Maryland, told CNN last week that there has been a “slow but steady” increase in patients who tested positive for the flu and Covid-19 on her pediatric network in recent weeks.

“We’re definitely seeing an increase in both infections over the past week,” said Johns, an emergency medicine physician and senior medical adviser to PM Pediatrics, which has more than 70 pediatric office locations across the United States. United.

“We are starting to see a slow and steady flow of an increase in cases. And why is that so? Well, because this is the time of year when we usually start to see the flu starting to circulate,” she said. “But why are we not seeing an increase in explosives? One reason is that school-age children are still disguised in many school districts, and so I think that helps to keep the numbers down. The general layered safeguards that are still in place in many areas they are effective for both Covid and influenza. ”

This winter, Johns said, there is concern of a possible “dodecahedron” of Covid-19 and the flu, and it is important that people with any respiratory symptoms this season see their doctor immediately for testing.

She said when young people – up to the age of 26 – come to her office with symptoms, such as cough, fever or runny nose, the only way to determine if they have the flu, Covid-19 or a cold common is through testing.

“I think this is an important point that needs to be emphasized, especially now that we are still in the middle of this pandemic,” Johns said.

“It is difficult to distinguish the change without a test. There are some tendencies. Typically for the flu, the clinical distinguishing sign is high fever and it occurs less in the common cold and is not always a feature of Covid-19 infection. ” said Johns. “But none of this is 100%, and there are quite a few overlaps in all three that, in fact, the only way to know the difference is through testing.”