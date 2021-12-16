International
Cases of the flu and Covid-19 are on the rise in most of the US
There is growing concern that an increase in Omicron cases, coupled with an increase in Delta cases and an increase in flu cases, could overwhelm health systems this winter, as well as lead to the need to increase Covid testing capacity. -19, Lori Tremmel Freeman, told CNN on Wednesday the chief executive of the National Association of County and City Health Officers (NACCHO).
“It’s the combination. It’s a kind of perfect storm of public health impacts here with Delta already affecting many areas of the country and jurisdictions,” Freeman said. “We do not want to defeat systems anymore.”
“We know the flu is coming back and it is already starting to reappear in many places in the United States,” Patel said.
Now, health officials and doctors are preparing for more illnesses this winter.
“It makes sense for us to be prepared”
The nation continues to face the coronavirus pandemic and health officials are worried about adding flu patients to this burden.
“It makes sense for us to be prepared and maintain vigilance for the flu,” Patel said.
He added that flu activity is unpredictable.
“Last year or last season – indeed, in the last 18 months – we have not had flu activity in the United States and minimal activity globally in the southern hemisphere or the northern hemisphere. And that really does not has happened before since we “had surveillance for the flu,” Patel said. “The jury is still out for reasons why this did not happen.”
In the first week of December, 841 people were admitted to US hospitals with the flu, according to the CDC. That’s more than a week ago, when there were 496 new flu admissions.
Worry about a winter wave
“We are already in a growing Delta,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, for CNN’s Wolf Blitzer on Wednesday night.
“Cases are increasing. We have an average of about 117,000 cases. We have an increase in the percentage of hospitalizations. The deaths are still over a thousand,” Fauci said. “Then, looking over the shoulder, the Omicron variant we know from what is happening in South Africa and the UK is a highly contagious virus.
“That’s why we’re encouraging people, if they’ve not been vaccinated, to get vaccinated, but, equally important, those who have been fully vaccinated get a booster.”
The United States is averaging 119,888 new Covid-19 cases each day, according to data from Johns Hopkins University, as of Wednesday. This is about 50% higher than a month ago.
The United States now also averages 1,261 deaths each day, according to the JHU. This is 5% higher than a month ago.
According to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, there are now 67,306 people hospitalized with Covid-19. For more than two months, hospitalizations have increased and this is 43% higher than a month ago.
This January, the United States may face an increase in Covid-19 cases, with the Omicron variant contributing to the winter wave, according to modeling data presented to state and local health officials during a CDC call. on Tuesday.
But this is only a possible scenario.
The CDC told CNN in a written statement Tuesday that the agency “regularly discusses planning scenarios with public health officials across the country” and Tuesday’s discussion “was part of a regularly scheduled meeting organized by the CDC COVID Response 19 with the leaders of the four public health organizations ”.
The statement noted that the CDC was “preparing for a range of scenarios” involving the Omicron variant and that part of Tuesday’s meeting was devoted to “discussing results from various Omicron-related modeling groups” – but not the CDC, Department of US Introduced Health and Human Services or US government models.
Modeling information, along with data from Europe, show that the number of Covid-19 cases caused by the Omicron variant has the potential to double every two days, NACCHO Freeman told CNN.
“When you think about how this virus has the potential to double every two days, then within two weeks, we’re going to face a lot of Omicron cases,” said Freeman, who was part of Tuesday’s call.
“This modeling means that sometime in January, we will be in another phase of recognizing Omicron, perhaps even as a predominant virus. However, we are still learning about severity, transmissibility,” Freeman said. “The data is coming out from all over the world.”
Currently, CDC data show that Delta causes 96.8% of cases.
“We are definitely seeing an increase in both infections.”
Dr. Christina Johns, a pediatrician in Annapolis, Maryland, told CNN last week that there has been a “slow but steady” increase in patients who tested positive for the flu and Covid-19 on her pediatric network in recent weeks.
“We’re definitely seeing an increase in both infections over the past week,” said Johns, an emergency medicine physician and senior medical adviser to PM Pediatrics, which has more than 70 pediatric office locations across the United States. United.
“We are starting to see a slow and steady flow of an increase in cases. And why is that so? Well, because this is the time of year when we usually start to see the flu starting to circulate,” she said. “But why are we not seeing an increase in explosives? One reason is that school-age children are still disguised in many school districts, and so I think that helps to keep the numbers down. The general layered safeguards that are still in place in many areas they are effective for both Covid and influenza. ”
This winter, Johns said, there is concern of a possible “dodecahedron” of Covid-19 and the flu, and it is important that people with any respiratory symptoms this season see their doctor immediately for testing.
She said when young people – up to the age of 26 – come to her office with symptoms, such as cough, fever or runny nose, the only way to determine if they have the flu, Covid-19 or a cold common is through testing.
“I think this is an important point that needs to be emphasized, especially now that we are still in the middle of this pandemic,” Johns said.
“It is difficult to distinguish the change without a test. There are some tendencies. Typically for the flu, the clinical distinguishing sign is high fever and it occurs less in the common cold and is not always a feature of Covid-19 infection. ” said Johns. “But none of this is 100%, and there are quite a few overlaps in all three that, in fact, the only way to know the difference is through testing.”
Sources
2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/12/15/health/flu-covid-increase-cdc/index.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]